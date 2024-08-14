Tallulah Willis Calls Out 'Cruel' Trolls to Spotlight Bullying Sisters Have Gotten 'Our Whole Lives'

"I have always said how do two such gorgeous people have such unattractive daughters," read the comment that got the attention of Tallulah Willis, daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis.

Imagine more than three decades of insults on your appearance? And imagine it coming from everywhere all the time, and hitting you and your sisters in equal measure. That's been the life story of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughters. And now Tallulah Willis has had enough.

The baby of the trio at just 30 years old, Tallulah has grown up likely hearing awful comments and jokes about her appearance and the appearances of her older sisters Scout, 33, and Rumer, 35, for as long as she can remember.

And yet, the family endures and their bonds hold strong, as evidenced by how they've come together in support of Bruce's dementia diagnosis.

But that doesn't mean decades of nasty comments don't hurt or have an impact, as evidenced by Tallulah calling out one such exchange about the sisters in the comments of a recent TikTok video.

The video itself, which was shared to all of their Instagrams, is one of celebration and joy, as the three siblings, Demi, Rumer's one-year-old daughter Louetta (who wanders in and out), and some other loved ones tackle a viral dance to Scout's new song "Over and Over."

The silly and playful clip itself went viral ... and inevitably brought out the trolls.

While the video has been met with mostly positive comments and praise for the family's moves, and Scout's vocals, it also brought the inevitable abusive comments about the sisters. Tallulah singled out one brief snippet for her retort.

"It's like Bruce Willis cloned himself 3 times lol," wrote one commenter, to which another replied, "I have always said how do two such gorgeous people have such unattractive daughters .... But it's because they look like their Dad!"

Sharing that screengrab to exemplify just the latest in a lifetime of unsolicited commentary on how they look, Tallulah wrote, "Hi! By now you prob seen the video of our family dancing in unison to @scoutlaurewillis new single ! We love this video! What a delight to share."

She then went on to address the comments directly, continuing, "People always seemed shocked when we share how cruel and mean the comments on us have been our whole lives, so it's important to call out this person to highlight an example of just regular Tuesday c--tyness. thank god for therapy and thank god for @scoutlaruewillis new song!!!"

While the response is almost flippant in its dismissal of the constant trolling, the mention of therapy is indicative that these types of comments are nevertheless "cruel and mean," as she did note. And altogether unnecessary, for that matter.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore were married from 1987 to 2000. Despite their divorce, the exes have remained close and supportive of one another, creating an extended family of sorts with his new wife Emma Heming and their young daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10.

That's especially true as they've all come together to help as Bruce's health declined amid his frontotemporal dementia, a condition which has seen him withdraw from his prolific career and public life, though he does make appearances in his family's social media content from time to time.

A recent study conducted by the World Health Organization shows a rise in cyberbullying among adolescents, with one in six school-aged children reporting they've experienced it. While the Willis sisters are adults now, they've been enduring this type of abuse since childhood.

Cyberbullying is defined by the organization as "an aggressive, intentional act carried out by a group or individual, using electronic forms of contact, repeatedly and over time against a victim who cannot easily defend him or herself."

Studies have suggested enduring these attacks can leave long-lasting memories, referred to as a "digital footprint," in victims' minds, as reported by the National Library of Medicine. The Social Media Victims Law Center notes that results of cyberbullying can include depression, anxiety, and even suicide.