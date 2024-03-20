Bruce Willis' Family Shares Sweet Messages on 69th Birthday Amid Dementia Battle

Instagram

The actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and their daughters all took to social media to honor him on his special day.

Bruce Willis was showered with love and support from his family on his 69th birthday.

On Tuesday, the actor's family took to social media to share heartfelt birthday tributes on his special day amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia. Willis' wife, Emma Heming, his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their daughters: Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, all posted sweet messages on Instagram.

Emma shared a throwback photo of Willis holding a baby, seemingly one of their two daughters: Mabel, now 11, and Evelyn, 9.

"Just like you, we simply adore him. What you might not know, but maybe you could imagine, that being wrapped in his arms is the safest place in this whole wide world," she wrote. "He's a true gentle-man. With so much love to give and share. That's what I get to see, his true core. I can tell you, it's so pure and ever so good. Happy Birthday my love. You are the gift that keeps giving 💞."

Tallulah Willis, 30, commented on her stepmom's post, writing, "I love you so much. I love him so much! Our Pisces king!"

Meanwhile, Demi shared a series of photos of Willis on Instagram, including a sweet photo of them together.

"Happy birthday, BW! We love you and are so grateful for you ♥️," wrote the actress, who was married to Willis from 1987 until their split in 1998, but has remained close with the Die Hard star.

Demi and Willis' eldest child, Rumer Willis, also posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, sharing a carousel of throwback family photos.

"Oh Daddio, to be loved by you is such a gift. You are the funniest, most tender, charming, out of this world silly talented and magical papa," Rumer, 35, captioned her post. "Looking through these photos this morning I am just filled with the deepest gratitude that we chose to spend this life together."

"I am your first baby and man sometimes I wish I could be tiny enough to just cozy up on your chest again and laugh and cuddle you," she added. "I love you so deep in my bones I don’t know how my muscles hold them. You are the greatest papa I could ever hope for. Thank you for your generosity, your silliness and heart. Lou loves you so big. Happy Birthday Daddio."

Like her older sister, Scout Willis also shared a series of heartwarming family photos from over the years, and wrote a sweet message.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE KING. 3/19/24 Wild how so little has changed even though so much has changed," she began in her lengthy caption. "my dad is one of my best friends, perhaps now on a deeper level than ever honestly. I cherish his affection and the immense freedom with which he's always loved us."

"The third slide is when I did this super fancy debutante ball," she continued, referring to a black-and-white photo of herself dancing with her dad. "My mom made me take waltz lessons, but then when they had my dad and I start the evening dancing, i asked if he knew what he was doing and he said 'just go with it' and we did. He swung me around that fancy ballroom with Jersey boy confidence and a mischievous elegance that I pray every day I inherited."

Scout, 32, concluded, "A tender, moody, beautiful, very Piscean man, whose depth of love for his family can only be felt, not articulated. Any words I use would be woefully inadequate. So instead I want to say thank you for loving my papa, thank you for sharing your stories of what he means to you, it’s such a gift to feel your love. Happy happy birthday to the GOAT."

Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in March of 2020, and as a byproduct struggled with aphasia, a brain-mediated inability to speak or to understand speech.

The family first announced that he was retiring from acting in March of 2022 due to a rare form of aphasia. The following February, they revealed his FTD diagnosis.

The entire blended family has not only remained united in supporting one another but has also kept the public informed about the beloved actor's condition.

