What Kristin Cavallari's Kids Think About Boyfriend Mark Estes' Montana Boyz TikToks

Instagram

Cavallari is mom to sons Camden, 12, and Jaxon, 10, as well as daughter Saylor, 8, whom she shares with ex Jay Cutler.

We already know Kristin Cavallari is a fan of her TikTok star boyfriend, Mark Estes, but what do her three kids think about him?

In a new interview with People, the reality star turned entrepreneur shared how her kids have been getting along with the 24-year-old.

"Luckily, Mark loves my kids, and my kids love Mark," Cavallari said of introducing her three children, sons, Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, as well as daughter Saylor, 8, whom she shares with ex Jay Cutler, to Estes.

"And it's been a really easy transition and I'm really thankful for that. Maybe enough time had passed, I don't know, but it's just been really easy, so I couldn't be happier about it," the proud mom added.

And as Estes has gotten to know Cavallari's kids, it's been Jaxon, whose seemed to take a particular interest in the TikToker.

"The other night I was making dinner and Jaxon was sitting at the kitchen counter with Mark going through the Montana Boyz's TikTok, like, 'Oh, what were you doing here? Whose idea was this?' Just wanting to know the whole back story of all of them." Cavallari, 37, shared. "It was pretty hilarious."

Estes, who is one member of the popular TikTok group, has been linked to Cavallari since February 2024, with the pair each being fairly open about the romance since going public with their relationship.

"When I first met him I didn't think it was going to turn into what it's turned into," Cavallari said when talking about Estes on her Let's Be Honest podcast in April. "He's the hottest man I've ever seen, so I was like, 'Perfect, I'll make him my f--k buddy.' Because I didn't have one. I really haven't had one here in the four years that I've been divorced. Guys, the lack of sex in my life is real."

"He's also the first guy I've wanted to be taken off of the market for," she added. "I would say I maybe dated three people and none of them I wanted to really be in a relationship with."

Things have only gone from strength to strength for the pair, with Cavallari taking vacation with her kids and Estes to the Bahamas earlier this summer, and with school starting back up, Estes is proving he's fitting into the family's routine as well, with The Hills alum telling E! News that Estes was on hand for drop-off last Friday.

"He actually took my kids to school, and it's just -- he fits in very well. And I'm really thankful for that," Cavallari gushed.