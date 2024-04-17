Kristin Cavallari Opens Up About Mark Estes Romance and Clarifies Those Baby Comments

Instagram

"He's also the first guy I've wanted to be taken off of the market for," Cavallari shares on her 'Let's Be Honest' podcast. "I would say I maybe dated three people and none of them I wanted to really be in a relationship with."

Kristin Cavallari is getting candid about her romance with Mark Estes.

On Tuesday's episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast, the 37-year-old reality star answered fan questions about her relationship with the 24-year-old TikTok star -- from how they started dating to those baby rumors.

Cavallari, who refers to the Montana Boyz influencer as "Montana," says the pair began a romance around February after months of chatting online.

She said she "knew right away" after meeting Estes that their romance would turn into something, adding that the pair had "instant chemistry."

But, the Laguna Beach alum admits she didn't realize their relationship would turn out to be so serious, telling listeners that she was initially planning to just keep him around as a "f--k buddy."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"When I first met him I didn't think it was going to turn into what it's turned into," Cavallari said with a chuckle. "He's the hottest man I've ever seen, so I was like, 'Perfect, I'll make him my f--k buddy.' Because I didn't have one. I really haven't had one here in the four years that I've been divorced. Guys, the lack of sex in my life is real."

Fans of Cavallari will recall that she was previously married to former NFL star, Jay Cutler. The pair share sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, as well as daughter Saylor, 8.

Since then, Cavallari has dated around and was even linked to a few men, including comedian Jeff Dye, country singer Chase Rice, and Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron, but her relationship with Estes is the first she's gone public with since her 2020 divorce.

"He's also the first guy I've wanted to be taken off of the market for," she shared. "I would say I maybe dated three people and none of them I wanted to really be in a relationship with."

Despite their instant connection -- and rumblings that Cavallari would be open to having more kids with Estes -- she said she isn't ready to have another child anytime soon.

"It's too soon to tell," the Uncommon James founder added, clarifying her past comments about being open to having more kids with Estes. "We're just going to slow our roll and continue to date. We're in no rush. I will never rush into anything again. So no, I'm not in the works to have a new baby daddy."

Cavallari continued, "I thought that was a hard line for me. I've bent on it a little bit. The reality is I feel great. I'm 37. I think if I wanted to have another kid, I think could."

And it was Estes who changed her thinking about baby No. 4.

"Montana is the first guy in four years where I have thought, 'Hmm, maybe I would have another kid,'" she added. "Everyone else I've gone out with it's like, 'No, I'm not having any more kids.' But you meet the right person and it can change that."

While she said she doesn't have a set time frame for how long she wants to date the TikTok star before making a call about kids, Cavallari said they would need to have been together for a "substantial" amount of time before that happens.

"I'm taking it day by day, first of all. I'm sort of like, where I'm at in my mind right now is, let's assess where we are at the end of summer. That will be a decent amount of time," Cavallari explained, before sharing the reason the fairly fresh couple has already talked about future kids. "We had the kid conversation because I've had the kid conversation with anyone I go out with. Anyone I go on a date with in the last four years, that comes up because I'm not trying to waste someone's time."

And when it comes to having those potential kids, Cavallari said she's leaving that "up to the universe."

"I have not frozen my eggs. Obviously, I thought I was done having kids and I don't know if I am or not," she said. "It's too soon to tell. But I do not plan on freezing my eggs. I'm not going to. I sort of figure if I'm supposed to have another baby, I will. I'm just gonna kind of leave things up to the universe."

While Cavallari acknowledged that the couple's months-long romance has gotten serious fast, she also acknowledged that they could be "done in six months," or on the flip side, they "could end up getting married."

"Who the f--k knows what's going to happen?" she said.