'Childless Cat Lady' Reacts After Going Viral During Oprah Winfrey's DNC Speech Roasting JD Vance

After the cameras cut to a random woman as Oprah Winfrey spoke about "childless cat ladies" at the Democratic National Convention, she spoke out on X -- and slammed Vance.

Oprah Winfrey had the crowd fired up in Chicago -- including one "childless cat lady."

Winfrey surprised the attendees at United Center Wednesday night during night three of the Democratic National Convention, when she delivered a rousing speech that hit back at the Republican party, namely JD Vance, who is running on the ticket alongside former President Donald Trump.

While speaking to the crowd, Winfrey preached a message of unity, progress as she rallied on behalf of Vice President Kamala Harris, fighting back against the divisive and harmful tropes the Republicans have used in the lead up to the election -- namely Vance -- who in a 2021 interview with Fox News chided Harris as one of America’s "miserable" and "childless cat ladies," leaving her with no stake in America's future.

While not a mom in the traditional sense, Harris is a stepmother to her husband's two children from his first marriage.

"When a house is on fire, we don't ask about the homeowner's race or religion. We don't wonder who their partner is or how they voted. No, we just try to do the best we can to save them," Winfrey, who too has no children, said, drawing powerful parallels between the two parties.

"And if the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady -- well, we try to get that cat out too," she added, before the camera panned to a woman in the crowd who seemed to resonate with Winfrey's words.

Now, after a clip of the woman has gone viral, she's weighing in.

"Damn right this childless cat lady is 100% disgusted by J.D. Vance in general and 100% behind @KamalaHarris and @GovTimWalz!," the woman, whose name is Teresa, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) following Winfrey's speech.

"Also I may be childless but I do hope that’s not a permanent condition, thanks!" she exclaimed.

In addition to being a self-proclaimed "childless cat lady," Teresa, who is a District 16 Delegate at the Maryland House of Delegates, told her followers that when she was sworn into the Maryland House of Delegates last week that she actually referred herself as such in her remarks.

But, she counts herself in good company, counting some pretty cool cat ladies, like Taylor Swift, in her ranks.

Vance's recently resurfaced remarks made headlines after the GOP nominated him for vice president.

"The entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children," Vance continued in the Fox News interview, calling out Harris alongside Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

When pressed to respond to the outrage, last month, Vance only stepped in it further, seemingly missing the point about what made his comments about people without children so offensive.

"Obviously, it was a sarcastic comment. I've got nothing against cats,” Vance said in an interview on SiriusXM's The Megyn Kelly Show, before adding that Harris and Democrats have "pursued a set of policies that are profoundly anti-child."