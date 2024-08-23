Mom Accused of Handcuffing Son Before Pitbull Attack Faces Judge: 'My Uncle Told Me It Was OK'

Ashland County Sheriff

The woman reportedly said she "didn't know the cuffs were illegal" to use on her 6-year-old son, allegedly as a form of punishment, before he was attacked by a pitbull.

An Ohio mother made her first appearance in court after she was arrested for allegedly placing her 6-year-old son in handcuffs, before he was attacked by a dog.

Angelina Williams was charged with endangering children and obstructing justice, with prosecutors giving some more details into what allegedly went down before the Ashland County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call in Savannah, OH on August 17.

Per Prosecutor Chris Tunnell, via FOX 8, Williams and her to co-defendants placed the boy in handcuffs because he didn't clean up after the dog, which belongs to Robert Michalski, the owner of the home they were in at the time of the attack.

"This defendant and the co-defendants handcuffed him, both hands, and then applied a second set of cuffs to his feet," said Tunnell in court. "They were in the process of using a rope to try and tie him to a chair when he came off the chair and then, while on the ground, was attacked by a pit bull."

He also reportedly claimed Williams didn't have custody of her son or daughter, but they were all spending time together when the attack happened.

Williams also spoke at the hearing.

"The dog is not even my dog. The cuffs are not even my cuffs," she reportedly said. "I didn't even know the cuffs were illegal or anything was wrong with it. My uncle told me it was OK."

She added: "I never meant any harm. I really didn't."

Her bond was set at $300,000, while she and co-defendants Michalski and her boyfriend, Taylor Desiree Marvin-Brown, all remain behind bars.

Arrest Details

According to the Ashland County Sheriff's Office, they were told a pitbull bit the boy on the neck and ear in a 911 call. When deputies arrived on the scene, per the sheriff, the boy was in "serious condition" and Life Flight -- an air and ground critical care transport service -- was called.

The boy's mother, Williams, was identified at the scene, and was allegedly staying with a family friend of Michalski -- who owned both the house and dog. Neither he nor the pitbull were at the home when deputies arrived.

The case took a turn this past Monday when authorities "learned through an investigation that the 6-year-old child had been restrained with handcuffs on his hands and feet when the Pitbull attacked him," said the sheriff.

At that point, a search warrant was executed at the home, "where deputies recovered evidence to support the investigation." The Sheriff's Office also claimed that while deputies were searching the home, "they found Robert and the pitbull hiding in a cubbyhole upstairs."

Both Williams and Michalski were both taken into custody, as was the mother's boyfriend, Marvin-Brown, who authorities claim "was at the house and assisted with the restraining" of the child.

The pitbull, meanwhile, was "taken into custody to be housed as a vicious dog"

According to the Ashland County Prosecutor's Office, Williams and Marvin-Brown were charged with endangering children and obstructing justice ... while Michalski was charged with endangering children and tampering with evidence. Michalski, per the release, is believed to be the boy's great uncle.