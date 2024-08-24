Rumer Willis Splits from Baby's Father, Gives Update on Dad Bruce Willis

Instagram

Rumer made both reveals while doing an Ask Me Anything on Instagram, sharing an update on her father amid his dementia battle and where she stands with her ex, Derek Richard Thomas.

Rumer Willis gave fans an update on her love life -- or lack thereof -- as well as how her father is doing as he continues to battle dementia.

Taking to her Instagram Stories for an AMA (Ask Me Anything) this week, Willis -- the 36-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore -- was first asked whether she and Derek Richard Thomas were "still a couple." The pair share 16-month-old daughter Louetta.

"Nope. I am single momming it and coparenting," she replied. "I'm so grateful for Lou. She is the best thin in my life and I'm forever grateful I was able to have the time in that relationship for her to come into my life."

At this time, it's unclear when the pair -- who started dating in 2022 and revealed that same December they were expecting a child together -- split.

The last post they did on Instagram together was for Father's Day back in June, where Rumer wrote, "Derek, Lou is so lucky to have a papa that loves her so much. I am so grateful she has a dad that encourages and helps to cultivate her sense of wonder and play and teaches her it’s okay to get dirty and run barefoot in the grass. Happy Fathers Day."

During the same AMA, Willis was also asked, "How's your dad doing? Sending love to all you guys."

She replied with a photo of her holding her father Bruce's hand, adding, "He is great. I love him so much. Thank you."

Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in March of 2020, and as a byproduct struggled with aphasia, a brain-mediated inability to speak or to understand speech.