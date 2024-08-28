Travis Kelce Reacts To Adam Sandler's Opinion Of Him Dating Taylor Swift: 'You've Got Me Sweating'

Getty

Sandler doesn't hold back when talking about how how much his whole family adores both Swift's music and the superstar herself, before sharing their reaction to seeing Swift and Kelce together.

When it comes to Swifties, it would be hard to find the leader of the pack, but when it comes to celebrity Swities, it's safe to say Adam Sandler is Taylor Swift's number 1 fan.

Maybe second to Travis Kelce, but that's a different kind of fan.

Sandler appeared on Travis and brother Jason Kelce's podcast New Heights where he opened up about his admiration for the 34-year-old icon and the way Travis has been treating her.

"You being together," Sandler gushed on the August 28 episode of New Heights. "That photo of when you first started dating, my family was like, 'Yes! Look how good they are together! He's a gentleman! And she's having so much fun with him!' Any time Taylor is laughing with you, my whole f--kin’ family is high fiving."

Knowing how much Swift means to the Sandler family, Travis blushed at the compliment: "You've got me sweating, man."

"What a girl," Adam continued.

"She means so much to our house. The kids were little and we were listening to Taylor Swift -- it was one of the first times that you listen to every song on the record. When I was a kid, The Beatles you did that with, maybe Elton John. Every tune. They knew every word."

Travis -- who has been a frequent VIP guest to The Eras Tour (even ON stage) since their relationship was made public in September 2023 -- agreed with Sandler's comments before adding, "Best performer out there."

And while the Sandler sisters -- Sadie, 18, and Sunny, 15 -- were the OG fans of Swift in the household, Sandler himself revealed why he became a fan of the "Fortnight" singer.

"I love listening to her in the car," he said.

"I love what she has to say. Every message. Every melody. The production. What she meant to young girls, what she means to women, what she means to guys doing the right thing in life."

The 57-year-old further elaborated on how touched he is whenever Swift gives his daughters the time of day, but admitted she is the one celebrity he gets a "a little f--king jumpy" around.

"Saturday Night Live, she saw the kids there -- took her time with them," he added, before recalling how Swift treated the Sandler daughters at her premiere for The Eras Tour Film in October 2023.

"And then at her premiere for the movie, she talked to the kids about their movie. She talked about what she liked in it, and she just floors my family."