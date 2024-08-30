Love Island U.K.'s Molly-Mae Hague & Tommy Fury Both Speak Out on Split Speculation

Getty

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are speaking out about all the online speculation following their shocking split.

The couple, who met on Love Island, have separately addressed their fans after calling off their engagement earlier this month.

"The last two weeks have been very, very real and it's real life -- and it's something that we've been going through as privately as we can," Hague said in a YouTube video for her 1.9 million subscribers, before adding that she is not here to "spill the tea".

"But obviously, not privately whatsoever because I haven't really been able to get away from it for the past couple of weeks. And the last thing that I want to do is come on here and fuel that more and just talk about it really, because it's just not my coping mechanism," the former Pretty Little Thing creative director said.

"My coping mechanism for the last couple of weeks has been talking to the people that I love and are so close to me and have been so incredible through this time -- and then going on here and sort of just pushing forward."

"I don't really ever plan on talking about the last couple of weeks," she added. "It's just not something I feel comfortable with ... It is not drama, it is not tea, it is not a publicity stunt. This is real life and it’s very sad and it’s very deep."

The British fashion entrepreneur also addressed some of the speculation about the reasons behind their split, without getting specific, saying she plans to stay mum "also out of respect to Tommy as well."

"Because it's just not nice and I feel like everything over the last couple of weeks has really been a lot and been blown way out of proportion and it's all gotten a little bit carried away with itself," she continued. "And the last thing I want to be doing is fueling that fire anymore and stirring the pot when it just doesn’t need to be stirred."

"I just feel like for me, the best way to just deal with this is to just move forward and keep it moving. Just look to the future," she concluding, while thanking her fans for the love and support she has received.

Her boxer ex also addressed his own followers on Instagram, in short caption paired with a photo of him tying his shoe at the gym.

"These last few weeks have been heartbreaking. The false allegations about me have been horrendous," he wrote, "thank you to everybody who has stood by me through this 🤍"

Earlier in August, the the 25-year-old released a statement via his rep, telling The Mirror he's "distraught" by any allegations of infidelity, as he says that couldn't be "further from the truth."

Fury and Hague share one-year-old daughter, Bambi, together. They met on Season 5 of the popular dating competition series Love Island U.K., where they finished in second place. They would go on to date, move in together, and welcome their daughter in January 2023, with Tommy proposing six months later in July.