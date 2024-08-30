Tiffany Haddish Gives Update on Girls Trip 2, Brags About Arrest Coverage (Exclusive)

Getty

"We would love to be the first Black female led movie to have a number 2 and then make twice as much money in the box office," she shared.

Tiffany Haddish is giving a status update on Girls Trip 2 ... while highlighting how her recent arrest proves she has more than enough international appeal to warrant a sequel.

Speaking to TooFab exclusively at the Strange Darling film premiere in Los Angeles, the Girls Trip star revealed why she believes there has been a delay in the process.

"Have you ever seen a Black movie get a number two? That stars women?" she asked.

"But I feel like we got a number two coming," the 44-year-old comedian continued. "I know they're working on a script and I know all the girls want to do it, so we're here for it."

In January 2023, writer-director-producer Tracy Oliver who cowrote the original 2017 hit, confirmed to Variety that a sequel "officially happening" and added that they were looking to "set it in Ghana." However, there has been silence since.

The first Girls Trip was extremely successful, grossing $140 million worldwide at the box office on a $16 million budget, and ultimately launched Haddish's career.

"We would love to be the first Black female led movie to have a number 2 and then make twice as much money in the box office as we did the first time, 'cause now I'm international," Haddish continued telling TooFab.

"And I know that because when I got arrested, it was all over the world. Even in Australia. And in Korea and in Japan and in China and not just the military bases either. And it was on the BBC and the CNN. I mean everywhere," she boasted. "The studios can't say I'm not international now because it's international."

Haddish was charged with DUI in 2023 after a night out in Beverly Hills, per TMZ. She later accepted a plea deal, pleading no contest to a misdemeanor vehicle code violation. The 2 misdemeanor DUI charges against her were dropped.

Haddish also raved about Strange Darling on the red carpet before the screening, revealing she had in fact already seen the horror film which also got the approval of Stephen King.

"I thought it was amazing. I probably was the first person to give the rave reviews," she said joking, "Before Stephen King. He's trying to get on my level. Come on Stephen, step it up now!"

While Haddish may enjoy watching horror, she draws the line at being an audience member, unless Disney is involved.

"Horror is not really my thing. I mean, the most horror I will do is Disney. Haunted Mansion. Disney's Haunted Mansion. Check it out if you haven't," she said, referring to her 2023 PG horror film alongside LaKeith Stanfield and Danny DeVito.

"It's the number three movie in the world streaming. But, yeah, I'm not really big on horror. Thriller is my thing," Haddish told TooFab.