Olivia Munn Shares Detailed Timeline of Her Breast Cancer Journey

Olivia Munn has given fans a detailed timeline of her cancer journey.

Since revealing her diagnosis in March, Munn has shared the ups and downs of her journey, including her candid feelings about undergoing a double mastectomy and the reconstructive surgeries that followed.

Speaking in a new video she posted on Instagram on Wednesday, the actress shared that she had been getting a lot fans asking about her "breast cancer timeline."

"I've gotten lots of DMs and questions about my breast cancer timeline so I thought that I should clearly lay it out for you guys," she said. "I hope that by doing so it helps others who have gone through it or are going through it right now."

"Maybe feel a little comforted and knowing that I've gone down the same path and I'm doing okay," the Newsroom star added.

She then displayed a written timeline which showed various months since January 2022 until August 2024 and included what procedure she had throughout each of the months.

"Jan 2022 2 mammograms, 2 ultrasounds: clear, Jan 2023 mammogram: clear, Feb 2023 genetic testing: 0% chance of genetic cancer, March 2023 Tyrer-Cuzik breast cancer assessment score: 37.3%," the timeline read.

It also included The Gateway actress' double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. She has since had a hysterectomy and oophorectomy -- procedures done to surgically remove her uterus and ovaries.

She shocked both her fans and followers when she revealed her cancer diagnosis on Instagram in March. Munn underwent a double mastectomy -- just 30 days after she was first diagnosed.

While Munn did not go through every step of her breast cancer journey due to the length of time it would take, she did express to her followers to reach out with any questions they had and she would endeavor to answer them.

"I will make videos answering as many as I can," she said. "Also, I just wanted to say to everyone who has sent me a message or stopped me on the street when I'm out shopping, it really means so much to me and it's been incredibly healing, so thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you."

Munn, shares two-year-old son Malcolm with partner John Mulaney. When she sat down with Michael Strahan on an episode of Good Morning America, she said she made an effort to document much of her experience to pass down to her child in the event that her treatment was unsuccessful.