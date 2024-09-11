2024 MTV Video Music Awards: Every Viral Moment and Must-See Performance

The VMAs are back, back, back again!

This year, the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards went down at the UBS Arena in New York, with Megan Thee Stallion taking over as host for the evening.

Going into the night Taylor Swift led the nominations with 12 total, followed by Post Malone with 11, Eminem with 8, and Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter and SZA behind them with 7 apiece.

The night is expected to be packed with performances, with a lineup featuring Anitta (ft Fat Joe, DJ Khaled + Tiago PZK), Benson Boone, Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, Doechii, Eminem, GloRilla, Halsey, KAROL G, Lenny Kravitz, LISA, LL COOL J, Quavo, Rauw Alejandro, Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes.

Katy Perry is also receiving the Video Vanguard Award, as will also give what MTV promises to be a "career-spanning medley of her biggest chart-toppers."

Stay right here for all the buzziest moments of the night!

Chappell Roan Cusses Out Photographer

The excitement started on the red carpet, where Chappell Roan made waves after she was seen cussing out a photographer while posing for pictures.

For some reason, someone in the crowd yelled, "Shut the f--k up!" and something about Roan turning around, catching her attention. She responded by yelling, "You shut the f--k up!" right back, before later explaining what happened to Entertainment Tonight.

"This is quite overwhelming and quite scary. I think for someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying and I yelled back," she explained. "You don't get to yell at me like that!"

Eminem Kicks Off the Show

Slim Shady's back again.

Eminem got the show started with a performance of Houdini, hitting the stage with a blonde wig while surrounded by lookalikes. He then ditched the hairpiece and swapped it for a trademark black hat, while breaking into Save Me, his track with Jelly Roll.

Fans were living ... and so was Taylor Swift, who was seen dancing in the audience to his performance for the first time of the night.

Flavor Flav Surprises Jordan Chiles

In an moment that came as a surprise to both Olympian Jordan Chiles and the audience watching at home and in New York's UBS center, Flavor Flav presented Chiles with a blinged our bronze replica of the bronze medal that was taken from her after the International Olympic Committee's ruling following an error in scoring during her the floor competition.

It wasn't the only surprise Flav had in store however, with the outlandish rapper also revealing that he had the prize money Chiles lost by placing third in the competition waiting for her backstage.

Flav went viral again when he presented the first award of the night to Taylor Swift, as the rapper has made it very clear he's a full-on Swifty.

Taylor Swift Wins First Award of the Night

In what will surely be the first of many for the singer, Taylor Swift won the first award of the night -- picking up the Moon Person for Best Collab thanks to Fortnite, her collaboration with Post Malone.

She used her speech to remember the lives lost on 9/11, as the show was also held on the 23rd anniversary.

Swift then went on to call Malone everyone's favorite person to collaborate with, calling him "so unfailingly polite" and joking it's taken her forever to get him to "stop calling me ma'am."

He followed up her speech by praising Swift, calling her "one of the most kind and talented people I've ever had the honor of knowing" and celebrating her work ethic.

Addison Rae's Barely-There Outfit

Addison Rae certainly had all eyes on her when she hit the stage to introduce Karol G's performance.

The TikTok star-turned-singer/actress showed up to the VMAs in an outfit that consisted of a bra, underwear and tulle train, showing some serious skin.

There's not much more to this one, but she had people talking and the reaction was split.

Megan Thee Stallion Channels Britney Spears

After a video package revisiting some of the most iconic VMA moments of all time highlighted Britney Spears' performance of I'm a Slave 4 U, host Megan Thee Stallion hit the screen in a carbon copy of her outfit.

She also had a real life python around her neck ... though she clearly wasn't feeling it.

After squealing to get it off her -- exclaiming, "I'm just playing. I don't know this snake. This snake don't know me" -- she added that she had to keep it legit to pay homage to Spears.