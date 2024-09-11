2024 MTV Video Music Awards: Every Viral Moment and Must-See Performance

Getty/MTV

The VMAs are back, back, back again!

This year, the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards went down at the UBS Arena in New York, with Megan Thee Stallion taking over as host for the evening.

Going into the night Taylor Swift led the nominations with 12 total, followed by Post Malone with 11, Eminem with 8, and Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter and SZA behind them with 7 apiece.

The night is expected to be packed with performances, with a lineup featuring Anitta (ft Fat Joe, DJ Khaled + Tiago PZK), Benson Boone, Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, Doechii, Eminem, GloRilla, Halsey, KAROL G, Lenny Kravitz, LISA, LL COOL J, Quavo, Rauw Alejandro, Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes.

Katy Perry is also receiving the Video Vanguard Award, as will also give what MTV promises to be a "career-spanning medley of her biggest chart-toppers."

Stay right here for all the buzziest moments of the night!

Chappell Roan Cusses Out Photographer

The excitement started on the red carpet, where Chappell Roan made waves after she was seen cussing out a photographer while posing for pictures.

For some reason, someone in the crowd yelled, "Shut the f--k up!" and something about Roan turning around, catching her attention. She responded by yelling, "You shut the f--k up!" right back, before later explaining what happened to Entertainment Tonight.

"This is quite overwhelming and quite scary. I think for someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying and I yelled back," she explained. "You don't get to yell at me like that!"

Chappell Roan reacts to being yelled at by photographers on the #VMAs black carpet: "The carpet is horrifying, and I yelled back!" pic.twitter.com/SqUbGdBhnm — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 11, 2024 @etnow

whenever the internet criticizes smthn chappell roan has done or said she’s ultimately just defending herself and/or setting boundaries and i’m unsure why a rising star refusing to take shit at the *start* of her career instead of suffering in silence for years is “controversial” — zoë rose bryant (@zoerosebryant) September 11, 2024 @zoerosebryant

chappell standing up for herself and bringing drama back to the vmas while simultaneous looking stunning…… how can you not say MOTHER https://t.co/WHd02KVen2 — wiLLL (@willfulchaos) September 11, 2024 @willfulchaos

i think chappell roan should be able to do this to everyone who crosses her boundaries pic.twitter.com/K6VgA8CEnH — britt⁷ (@bejeweledlesbo) September 11, 2024 @bejeweledlesbo

chappell roan being the only artist to bring any excitement to the vmas so far and people are complaining??…. y’all are miserable pic.twitter.com/cgqVg7Xvf2 — wiLLL (@willfulchaos) September 11, 2024 @willfulchaos

the more yall attack chappell the more i grow fond of her

pic.twitter.com/HXyhfdTPM3 — َ (@ungodlywests) September 11, 2024 @ungodlywests

Eminem Kicks Off the Show

Slim Shady's back again.

Eminem got the show started with a performance of Houdini, hitting the stage with a blonde wig while surrounded by lookalikes. He then ditched the hairpiece and swapped it for a trademark black hat, while breaking into Save Me, his track with Jelly Roll.

Fans were living ... and so was Taylor Swift, who was seen dancing in the audience to his performance for the first time of the night.

Eminem 5 minutes before this performance started pic.twitter.com/Rmhdsc8ajk — alex 𐚁 (@riptmialex) September 12, 2024 @riptmialex

Taylor Swift dances during Eminem's performance at the opening of the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/fNVFwGdrJY — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 12, 2024 @THR

I refuse to acknowledge Eminem so as far as I'm concerned the VMAs just did a legendary tribute to Monét X Change pic.twitter.com/iXoiZz1HzR — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) September 12, 2024 @joeynolfi

Flavor Flav Surprises Jordan Chiles

In an moment that came as a surprise to both Olympian Jordan Chiles and the audience watching at home and in New York's UBS center, Flavor Flav presented Chiles with a blinged our bronze replica of the bronze medal that was taken from her after the International Olympic Committee's ruling following an error in scoring during her the floor competition.

It wasn't the only surprise Flav had in store however, with the outlandish rapper also revealing that he had the prize money Chiles lost by placing third in the competition waiting for her backstage.

Flav went viral again when he presented the first award of the night to Taylor Swift, as the rapper has made it very clear he's a full-on Swifty.

Flava Flav gives Jordan Chiles the bronze clock he had made for her at the VMAs! 😱pic.twitter.com/SxR7egT8ug — Gymnastics Now (@Gymnastics_Now) September 12, 2024 @Gymnastics_Now

Flavor Flav is a man of his word. He gives Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles a bronze clock during the VMAs pic.twitter.com/BviTLW7CaN https://t.co/h9VlOttUG9 — James Jones (@jamesjonesesq) September 12, 2024 @jamesjonesesq

Taylor Swift Wins First Award of the Night

In what will surely be the first of many for the singer, Taylor Swift won the first award of the night -- picking up the Moon Person for Best Collab thanks to Fortnite, her collaboration with Post Malone.

She used her speech to remember the lives lost on 9/11, as the show was also held on the 23rd anniversary.

Swift then went on to call Malone everyone's favorite person to collaborate with, calling him "so unfailingly polite" and joking it's taken her forever to get him to "stop calling me ma'am."

He followed up her speech by praising Swift, calling her "one of the most kind and talented people I've ever had the honor of knowing" and celebrating her work ethic.

Taylor Swift and Post Malone accepting the award for the best collaboration!



pic.twitter.com/14Canb8tTJ — Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) September 12, 2024 @ThrowbackTaylor

Flavor Fav jumping up and down for when Taylor won the Best Collab. HE’S SO CUTE 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — N@ (@cakeliketswift) September 12, 2024 @cakeliketswift

Taylor and Post winning best collab I KNOW THAT IS RIGHT



pic.twitter.com/yGCORIUjiD — ashley 🫶 (@the13manuscript) September 12, 2024 @the13manuscript

post malone struggling to find the words to describe how much taylor means to him………i feel so seen — maddie🪩 (@georgiastarss) September 12, 2024 @georgiastarss

Addison Rae's Barely-There Outfit

Addison Rae certainly had all eyes on her when she hit the stage to introduce Karol G's performance.

The TikTok star-turned-singer/actress showed up to the VMAs in an outfit that consisted of a bra, underwear and tulle train, showing some serious skin.

There's not much more to this one, but she had people talking and the reaction was split.

Google searches for "who is this Addison Rae person again?" just skyrocketed #VMAs pic.twitter.com/YPYcvsYHGI — Matt Demers (@MrHollywoodMD) September 12, 2024 @MrHollywoodMD

i never thought i would be an addison rae defender but here we are



HATERS STFU SHES SLAYING STREAM DIET PEPSI https://t.co/xsuOTrA5DM — MRIZ (@mriiiiz) September 12, 2024 @mriiiiz

someone PLEASE get addison rae out of there. she’s dressed so goddamn horrendously. i cannot BELIEVE she went out looking that way. #VMAs — lint (@pogsHQ) September 12, 2024 @pogsHQ

I don’t want to see any hate on Addison Rae’s outfit I’m sure people said the same things about Brittney Spears during her peak #VMAs — Bama Chicks (@alabama_chicks) September 12, 2024 @alabama_chicks

Megan Thee Stallion Channels Britney Spears

After a video package revisiting some of the most iconic VMA moments of all time highlighted Britney Spears' performance of I'm a Slave 4 U, host Megan Thee Stallion hit the screen in a carbon copy of her outfit.

She also had a real life python around her neck ... though she clearly wasn't feeling it.

After squealing to get it off her -- exclaiming, "I'm just playing. I don't know this snake. This snake don't know me" -- she added that she had to keep it legit to pay homage to Spears.

Megan Thee Stallion pays homage to Britney Spears' iconic #VMAs performance with a snake at the #VMAs2024 pic.twitter.com/oJzzf2TMDl — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 12, 2024 @THR