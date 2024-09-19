How New Girl's Damon Wayans Jr. Celebrated Lamorne Morris' Emmy Win (Exclusive)

CBS / TooFab

Damon Jr. also reveals to TooFab exclusively what is really holding up the New Girl reunion.

Damon Wayans Jr. knew Lamorne Morris was going to win an Emmy, like a true Coach would.

While speaking to TooFab exclusively on the blue carpet in Hollywood at the "CBS: A Night of Sit-DOWN Comedy" event -- where he was promoting his new show Poppa's House with his real-life father, Damon Wayans Sr. -- Wayans shared how he celebrated his New Girl costar's win.

"I was working but I did celebrate him," Damon Jr. said of Lamorne's Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie win for his work in Fargo. "I text him, I blew his phone up, posted him, reposted, so excited, so happy for him, well deserved. I knew he was going to win, I text him that morning saying, 'I think somebody's going to win something today.'"

However, Lamorne may have some competition next year ... this according to Damon Sr.

"And next year, he's going to beat him, that's what the set up was, it was a set up," said the In Living Color alum, pointing to his son.

Since the Emmys, talk of a New Girl reunion has spread this week -- with Lamorne calling Jake Johnson out for holding the project back. However, Wayans Jr. shared where the cast is really at when it comes to the idea.

"I would defer to Max [Greenfield], because the reality is we're just actors on the show so we don't really have a say it's up to Liz," he said, referring to New Girl writer Elizabeth Meriwether.

"But, if she wanted to bring it back we would do something, oh yeah I love those guys, I love Liz, I love Zooey [Deschanel]."

The pair were out in Hollywood celebrating the launch of Poppa's House, where Wayans Sr. revealed why he waited so long to work with his son.

"I think that he knew that I was about to get thrown out of my house and I needed the money bad and he didn't want to loan it to me," he quipped, "He did me to him, 'You work for it, you can work for it let's do a show,'"

"He made all of that up," his son interjected.

For the younger Wayans, however, he was just happy to be working with his sitcom legend father.

"The best thing is that we're so in sync because I literally came from his body and we've had a great relationship my whole entire life, I don't think there's any cons, I love it," he told TooFab.

Poppa's House will be airing on Tuesday nights, the same as Max's CBS sitcom, The Neighborhood -- which will be heading into its seventh season. So, could we see a possible crossover between the former costars down the line?

"I would love it, we've thrown around the idea of doing it," Damon Jr. said. "We haven't really locked in, but I think hopefully people see Poppa's House love it as much as The Neighborhood and then we can collab."

Poppa's House follows a legendary radio host and happily divorced "Poppa" (Damon Wayans) who has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired. While at home, he finds himself still parenting his adult son (Damon Wayans Jr.).