Sebastian Stan Hints Gossip Girl Costar Leighton Meester Was His First 'Serious Love'

Getty

Sebastian Stan is taking a look back at his time starring on Gossip Girl.

In an interview with Variety, published on Thursday, the actor -- who played Carter Braizen in the CW teen drama from 2007 to 2011 -- revealed that he was "in serious love" for the first time while appearing on the show.

While he didn't mention anyone by name, Stan was in a relationship with his Gossip Girl costar, Leighton Meester, in the time he starred in the series, with the former couple dating from 2008 to 2010.

"It was the first time I was in serious love with somebody," Stan, 42, told Variety while reflecting on his time on Gossip Girl.

"Walking around the city, seeing these same buildings and streets -- life seemed simpler," he added.

Stan has often been fairly private about his love life over the years. However, in 2009, he gushed about Meester while speaking with reporters.

"She's the most interesting, sophisticated, talented and an extremely funny person that I know. She's really hilarious," he said at the time, per PEOPLE.

Although Stan has been romantically linked to a small handful of female celebrities over the years, including Dianna Agron, Jennifer Morrison, and Margarita Levieva.

He reportedly dated Spanish actress Alejandra Onieva during the pandemic. It's unclear when Stan and Onieva split, but the former pair last appeared on the latter's Instagram in fall 2021.

Stan is rumored to be dating his Pam & Tommy costar, Annabelle Wallis. The two were first linked after they were seen together at Robert Pattinson's birthday party in May 2022. Stan and Wallis were seen holding hands while out in New York City the following December.

Meester, meanwhile, has been married to Adam Brody since 2014. The couple shares daughter Arlo, 7, and a son born in 2020.