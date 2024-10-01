Riley Keough Sings Iconic Prince Song In Chanel Birdcage Fashion Parade

Getty

The granddaughter of Elvis Presley stunned with a rare live vocal performance as she sang while swinging on a giant swing.

Riley Keough is showing off her Presley pipes.

The 35-year-old actress shocked attendees at the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week as she walked in singing Prince's classic, "When Doves Cry".

The song was fitting as the show was held in a giant Chanel branded birdcage. She then closed out the performance swinging on a swing in as she wrapped the iconic track the center of the parade with models walking under her.

The granddaughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley wore a sparkling black wide-leg jumpsuit with a sheer cape, paired with black and silver platform sandals and layered embellished necklaces.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star -- who also showcased off her voice in that film -- has a history of working with Chanel. She modeled for the luxurious French fashion brand in a spring/summer campaign earlier this year.

Keough also wore Chanel to the 2024 Met Gala. The artist wasn't the only star to attend Monday's Chanel show in Paris -- Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o, Margaret Qualley and more big-name celebrities were also in attendance.



Since losing her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, Keough is now the owner of her grandfather's beloved Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.