Hollywood Reacts to Issues-Driven Vice Presidential Debate Between J.D. Vance and Tim Walz

In a stark contrast to the combative presidential debate dominated by talking points and evasive answers, Senator J.D. Vance and Governor Tim Walz delivered a vice presidential debate that was much more congenial and focused on facts and data.

The first and only vice presidential debate of the 2024 presidential election cycle has come and gone and there was nary a raised voice to be heard. In fact, it was downright friendly at times between Senator J.D. Vance and Governor Tim Walz.

Despite disagreeing vehemently on many issues on the campaign trail, the running mates of former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, respectively, even went so far as to agree several times.

That's not to say there weren't some more serious moments, with Walz called out for lying about being in Hong Kong during the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests and massacre, calling himself "a knucklehead" and admitting he "misspoke." He was there about two months after the incident, per an NPR fact-check.

For his part, Vance was questioned for his seemingly changing stances on abortion rights, among other things, with many pundits believing that he lied on the debate stage when he said he wouldn't seek a nationwide abortion ban, countering even more recent comments he's made and Congressional efforts.

Vance also snapped at CBS News moderators Norah O'Donnell and Margarat Brennan after the latter fact-checked his misleading statements about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio. Remember this was the viral moment from the presidential debate where Trump talked about immigrants eating cats and dogs.

Vance didn't bring up anyone eating anything on this issue, but did argue that Springfield, Ohio is overwhelmed in its schooling and housing infrastructures due to "millions of illegal immigrants" competing "with Americans for scarce homes."

"And just to clarify for our viewers, Springfield, Ohio does have a large number of Haitian migrants who have legal status, temporary protected status," Brennan retorted, which set Vance off.

Moderator: Just to clarify, Springfield’s Haitian migrants have legal status



Vance: The rules were you guys weren't going to fact check pic.twitter.com/zo5W3i9HIt — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 2, 2024 @KamalaHQ

"Margaret, the rules were that you were not going to fact check and since you’re fact-checking me, I think it’s important to say what’s actually going on," Vance said, before getting into the process of seeking Temporary Protected Status.

As Walz began to weigh in, the moderators cut the mics to both candidates and insisted that the debate must move on to other topics. At other times, both moderators offered guided opportunities for the other candidate to fact-check their opponent.

One moment that was not fact-checked or clarified, but got some heat online in reactions, was when Walz talked passionately about the rise of gun violence and said that he's become "friends with school shooters." Did he misspeak? It was a line that's left some online confused or outraged, depending on their political leanings.

Another notable moment of the night getting even bigger play was when Vance repeatedly refused to say whether or not he would accept the results of this year's election no matter the outcome, and even refused to acknowledge that Trump lost in 2020.

At one point, Walz even asked him directly, "Did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election?" To this, Vance pivoted, replying, "Tim, I'm focused on the future," he said, before asking if Harris was censoring freedom of speech on Facebook four years ago.

"That's a damning non-answer," Walz shot back.

In a post-debate interview with undecided voters, this exchange proved pivotal for at least one voter.

Gov. Walz: Did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election?



Vance: I’m focused on the future



Walz: That is a damning non-answer pic.twitter.com/h1MXP2fGY8 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 2, 2024 @KamalaHQ

BREAKING: In a stunning response, swing voters are saying it was JD Vance’s refusal to admit Donald Trump lost in 2020 that made them swing to Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’ side. Retweet so all Americans see this and know Walz won the debate. pic.twitter.com/FvnM0QCzyQ — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) October 2, 2024 @harris_wins

Walz also accused the Trump campaign of halting a bipartisan bill that would have bolstered the Southern border and done a lot to help the flow of illegal immigrants there solely so he could use it as a political tactic in the debate, at one point even interrupting Vance talking about the topic to quip, "Pass the bill."

Ultimately, the large consensus of instant polling after the debate had both candidates in close to a dead heat, with Vance considered the winner by a slim margin (42% to 41% per a CBS News poll, with 17% calling it a tie).

They were also pretty closely tied on three of the top five issues for voters, per CBS News: Middle East, the economy, and immigration, with Vance slightly ahead on the latter two. In Abortion (62-38) and Healthcare (59-41), the margins were more notably in Walz's favor.

Overall, though, viewers seemed to appreciate the more issues-driven and cordial tone of the debate. Both candidates came out of it looking better with prospective voters than they went into it.

In fact, it was so un-shocking and un-polarizing that it almost shocked Hollywood into silence about it. While there was plenty of reaction to the presidential debate, there was far less social media noise during and after this vice presidential tussle.

Another notable response is that everyone came out of it incredibly confident that their guy won, suggesting that both candidates did what they needed to do to continue the agenda of their base. It's how they will fare with those undecided voters that matters.

According to Politico, that crucial edge come election day might have gone to Walz, based on initial reactions.

“Democrats overwhelmingly sided with Walz, while Republicans picked Vance as the winner. WALZ HAD A COMMANDING ADVANTAGE W INDEPENDENTS, 58 percent of whom sided with the Minnesota governor while 42 percent gave Vance the edge.”

https://t.co/mMb57B79lh — Maria Cardona (@MariaTCardona) October 2, 2024 @MariaTCardona

JD Vance never lost that snotty little half-smile—the expression of a used car salesman who just convinced a potential buyer that the CHECK ENGINE light on the used Toyota he’s trying to get off the lot is a computer glitch. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 2, 2024 @StephenKing

Just watched the VP debate..

JD Vance won easily with a very confident & impressive performance. Walz was awful - a weak, nervy, self-admitted knucklehead. Looks to me like Trump made a much better VP pick. pic.twitter.com/DRwuqn1Esb — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 2, 2024 @piersmorgan

Just a reminder that this debate isn’t a sporting event, were not watching an exciting game with no real world consequences in the end.



Vance is an incredibly dangerous slick politician who will usher in an era of fascism that will change this country forever.



Stay focused. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 2, 2024 @ambertamblyn

JD Vance just screwed the pooch. He refused to admit that the Convicted Felon lost the 2020 election. Case closed. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 2, 2024 @robreiner

Tim Walz just summarized the Trump/Vance platform in one line: "This is what happens when you don't want to solve it, you demonize it." pic.twitter.com/cUlOaLRgg5 — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 2, 2024 @MaryLTrump

No one should ever say debates don't matter because Walz has done a lot of damage this evening. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 2, 2024 @MeghanMcCain

There's a lot of democrats panicking in my timeline and my response is don't shoot the messenger - vibes and joy continues to not be a gameplan, at a certain point you have to actually perform. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 2, 2024 @MeghanMcCain

#TimWalz by a mile; great grasp of the issues. #Vance wasn’t showing his true colors. It musta been weird standing on that stage defending someone he has said repeatedly for years that he can’t stand. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) October 2, 2024 @BetteMidler

You’re not an American woman until two men have argued over your body on national television and everyone either nods their heads in approval or shakes it in sadness #Debate2024 — Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) October 2, 2024 @PattiMurin