Billie Eilish on Why She Will 'Never' Discuss Her Sexuality Again

"I wish no one knew anything about my sexuality or anything about my dating life," the singer admitted in her Vogue cover story, while also revealing that she's experienced some "dark times" on tour.

Billie Eilish is reflecting on how the world reacted to her coming out last year.

In an interview with Vogue for its November 2024 issue, in which she graces the cover, the 22-year-old singer explained why she's made the decision to keep her love life private from now on.

"I wish no one knew anything about my sexuality or anything about my dating life. Ever, ever, ever," Eilish said. "And I hope that they never will again. And I'm never talking about my sexuality ever again. And I'm never talking about who I'm dating ever again."

"I guess I also underestimate that things I say will be blown up into the biggest news of the whole world," she added. "We're all babies. We're all little kids growing up and learning ourselves."

In December 2023, the Grammy winner confirmed to Variety in an interview, as covered by TMZ, that she had come out in a cover story for the magazine, quipping that she "didn't realize people didn't know."

In a way, though, that was her actual coming out as the article itself left things more vague.

In the article, Eilish said, "I've never really felt like I could relate to girls very well. I love them so much. I love them as people. I'm attracted to them as people. I'm attracted to them for real." Social media, of course, immediately picked up on that, with some speculating she was coming out, while others accused her of "queerbaiting."

Eilish got a little more direct about her sexuality in the NSFW lyrics to her track "Lunch," which she spoke with Rolling Stone about in April. She told the outlet, "I've been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn't understand -- until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina."

Meanwhile, also during her November 2024 cover story with Vogue, the "Birds of a Feather" singer -- who has opened up about her mental health struggles in the past -- discussed how touring has taken a toll on her mental health in the past, and how she made changes to make the experience as enjoyable as possible.

"I've had some really dark times on tour. For a long time I was kind of living like it was temporary," Eilish said. "Like, yeah, I'm touring for now and it's kind of unpleasant, and whatever. It'll be over. And the truth is, it's the rest of my life."

"I didn't realize that I could make touring enjoyable," she added. "I just was very lonely for many years, and I'm not interested in that anymore. I want to enjoy the show as well as my days."

She also revealed that her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour, which just kicked off last week, will be her first without having her family with her, including having her brother Finneas at her side, playing guitar on stage, and her parents -- although they'll be at a few shows.

Eilish said the tour will also mark her first time touring with her own live band, with Nat and Alex Woff appearing as the opening act. "I mean, hopefully it's going to be the f--king fun," she said.