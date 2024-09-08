Rob Kardashian Weighs in After 7-Year-Old Daughter Dream Launches Instagram Page

Instagram / Getty

"Hi, my name is Dream, and welcome to my new page," says the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna in the first video posted to her account on September 6.

The next "Jenneration" of Kardashians and Jenners continues to expand their media footprint as 7-year-old Dream Kardashian becomes the latest member of the family to jump online -- with dad Rob Kardashian quickly weighing in.

With more than 660K followers as of this writing, the inaugural Instagram post from the daughter of Rob and Blac Chyna is a video welcoming a lot of surprised fans to her page.

As it turns out, the page may have been created in 2016 by her parents or management as a placeholder and was just never used -- though apparently some people may have started following it.

"Um who forced me to follow her," wrote one fan." I never even selected to follow this kid." Another follower dug a little deeper, noting, "It says I've followed followed this acc since 2016????? bro what 😭."

Finally, one fan pointed out, "This account was created when she was born ppl been following since then it just wasn’t being used."

In her debut video, the smiling second grader welcomes her fans, saying, "Hi, my name is Dream, and welcome to my new page."

Among those expressing their support for the page were aunt Kim Kardashian, who was among the more than 85K who liked Dream's first video.

Rob took it a step further, per E! News, and shared the video to his own page with four crying laughing emojis. He also reportedly commented on her video, "I love you."

Dream's second post certainly would seem to confirm that the account is being managed by her parents, or at least some adults in her life. With this post, the page officially becomes part of the Kardashian media machine.

"Walking my first fashion show in NYC 🗽… I’m so excited. 😆Thank you @zeusandlexikids," the post is captioned, which seems a little sophisticated for a seven-year-old. It accompanies an image promoting Dream's appearance as a "Special Guest" at the Zeus + Lexi NYFW show this past Saturday.

It remains to be seen if Dream will use the page for more personal and fun content, or if it will primarily exist as a business extension for her role in the KarJenner empire. The page also features a saved IG Story of Dream mastering her runway walk in modeling class.

Dream's social media debut follows some of her older cousins, with North West leading the charge in a joint TikTok account she shares with mom Kim. Earlier this week, Kim shared an "extensive contract" she had son Saint sign before launching his YouTube channel.