Demi Moore Gives Heartfelt Update on Ex-Husband Bruce Willis: 'There Is Great Beauty'

Getty

"When you're holding on to what was, I think it's a losing game," Moore said of Willis' battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Demi Moore is giving an update on Bruce Willis' health.

On Sunday, October 13, the 61-year-old was honored with the Career Achievement in Acting Award at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival.

During a live discussion celebrating the award -- which was moderated by HIFF Advisory Board member Alina Cho -- The Substance actress was asked about her ex-husband.

"The disease is what the disease is. And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is," the actress said, before adding that 69-year-old Willis is "stable" amid his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis.

"You know, I've said this before. The disease is what the disease is. And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is," Moore told the audience, per People. "But for where he's at, he is stable."

"What I always encourage is to just meet them where they're at. When you're holding on to what was, I think it's a losing game," she added.

"But when you show up to meet them where they're at, there is great beauty and sweetness."

Moore was married to Willis from 1987 to 2000, and share daughters Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, with the Diehard star.

She shared with the audience that she visited Willis with the pair's 17-month-old granddaughter, Rumer's daughter, Luetta, "two days ago."

The Ghost star is focused on "being able to share with whatever we have, for however long we have it."

Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), and as a byproduct, struggled with aphasia, a brain-mediated inability to speak or to understand speech.

The family first announced that he was retiring from acting in March of 2022 due to a rare form of aphasia. The following February, they revealed his FTD diagnosis.