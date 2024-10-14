Lea Thompson Shades Ex Dennis Quaid Over His Donald Trump Support

After Quaid spoke at a Trump rally in Coachella, California over the weekend, his ex, Lea Thompson, took to social media to call him out ... as well as her past choices.
Dennis Quaid made a very public appearance supporting Donald Trump over the weekend, making a speech at a rally that has seemingly left his ex Lea Thompson confused.
Fresh off his role as Ronald Reagan in the recent Reagan biopic, Quaid spoke at a rally for Trump at Coachella, California on Saturday,
In his speech, he urged attendees that "it's time to pick a side" -- before asking, "Are we going to be a nation that stands for the Constitution? Or for TikTok? Are we going to be a nation of law and order? Or wide open borders? Which is it? Because it’s time to pick a side."
That portion of his speech went viral after comedian Jason Selvig shared a clip and quipped, "Dennis Quaid asks if we're going to be 'a nation of law and order' while at a rally for a convicted felon."
I was engaged to him.🤔#VoteBlueToStopTheStupid #crimeisactuallydown https://t.co/5xZETLtqv5— Lea Thompson (@LeaKThompson) October 13, 2024 @LeaKThompson
It's that post that Quaid's former flame Thomspon then shared to her own page, while adding, "I was engaged to him.🤔#VoteBlueToStopTheStupid #crimeisactuallydown"
The Back to the Future Star's replies were filled with fans telling her she "dodged a bullet" by not marrying him, while Holly Robinson Peete reacted to her post with a series of "🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️" emojis. Morgan Fairchild, meanwhile, was surprised by the reveal -- commenting, "I didn't know that!"
Thompson, a vocal supporter of Kamala Harris for president, caught some flack from Trump supporters as well.
One wrote, "When did the beautiful innocent actress in BTF become such a bitter hateful soul? Is it worth it?" -- getting a "I am a loving happy person" reply from Thompson herself.
When someone else shared a video of the rally's crowd, telling the actress, "You lose," she also replied, "All doom and hate."
Thompson and Quaid met on the set of Jaws 3 back in 1982, got engaged in 1984 and split in 1987. She moved on with and married Howard Deutch in 1989 and they've been together ever since; the two share two daughters.
Quaid, meanwhile, was later married to Meg Ryan from 1991-2001, Kimberly Buffington from 2004-2018 and married Laura Savoie in 2020. He and Buffington share 16-year-old twins, while he and Ryan share actor son Jack Quaid ... who has endorsed Harris.