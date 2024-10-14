Lea Thompson Shades Ex Dennis Quaid Over His Donald Trump Support

Getty

After Quaid spoke at a Trump rally in Coachella, California over the weekend, his ex, Lea Thompson, took to social media to call him out ... as well as her past choices.

Fresh off his role as Ronald Reagan in the recent Reagan biopic, Quaid spoke at a rally for Trump at Coachella, California on Saturday,

In his speech, he urged attendees that "it's time to pick a side" -- before asking, "Are we going to be a nation that stands for the Constitution? Or for TikTok? Are we going to be a nation of law and order? Or wide open borders? Which is it? Because it’s time to pick a side."

That portion of his speech went viral after comedian Jason Selvig shared a clip and quipped, "Dennis Quaid asks if we're going to be 'a nation of law and order' while at a rally for a convicted felon."

It's that post that Quaid's former flame Thomspon then shared to her own page, while adding, "I was engaged to him.🤔#VoteBlueToStopTheStupid #crimeisactuallydown"

The Back to the Future Star's replies were filled with fans telling her she "dodged a bullet" by not marrying him, while Holly Robinson Peete reacted to her post with a series of "🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️" emojis. Morgan Fairchild, meanwhile, was surprised by the reveal -- commenting, "I didn't know that!"

Thompson, a vocal supporter of Kamala Harris for president, caught some flack from Trump supporters as well.

One wrote, "When did the beautiful innocent actress in BTF become such a bitter hateful soul? Is it worth it?" -- getting a "I am a loving happy person" reply from Thompson herself.

When someone else shared a video of the rally's crowd, telling the actress, "You lose," she also replied, "All doom and hate."

Thompson and Quaid met on the set of Jaws 3 back in 1982, got engaged in 1984 and split in 1987. She moved on with and married Howard Deutch in 1989 and they've been together ever since; the two share two daughters.