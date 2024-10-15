Mariah Carey Jokingly Rants About Being 'Tortured' By 'Hideous' Overhead Lighting

Instagram

"Shut the lights! Turn them [off]. I don't wanna see them no more ... Overhead lighting, it makes me sick," the pop diva told Las Culturistas podcast hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers.

Mariah Carey may love her Christmas lights, but she really, really dislikes overhead lighting in public spaces.

In a preview clip for Wednesday's episode of iHeartRadio's Las Culturistas podcast, which is hosted by Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, the pop diva went on a hilarious rant about her hatred for overhead lighting, calling it "hideous" and joking that it makes her "sick."

Carey, 54, participated in the podcast's segment, "I Don't Think So Honey," in which the guest, Yang, or Rogers will rant for one minute about something they don't like and why.

"I don't think so, honey. Listen, I can't with the overhead lighting," she began. "Why do they do it to us? Why? And I shouldn't even say us, because it's not us, it's me."

"I'm the one [who] gets the most tortured by the hideous lighting in every elevator, doorway, gyms -- not that I go to the gym -- but I'm just saying," she continued. "It's hideous lighting!"

Yang then chimed in, exclaiming, "The sun!"

"The sun is okay if it's at sunset, and then I will gladly go outside and put a little hat on or whatever and that'll be pretty because the sunlight caress[es] your skin," Carey said, adding, "But it's bad for you, so you gotta be careful with that."

"But overhead lighting, I don't think so, honey," she continued. "Please stop it! Every place I go -- shut the lights! Turn them [off]. I don't wanna see them no more."

"No more, honey," Yang agreed, to which Carey said, "No more, baby,"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Rogers then told Carey she had time left to say one final thing about overhead lighting.

"One more thing on overhead lighting, it makes me sick," Carey concluded, to which Yang and Rogers then burst into laughter.

Fans and celebrities alike took to the comments section of the clip, which was posted on Instagram and TikTok, to react to Carey's epic rant.

"This is the best thing that’s ever happened," Jojo wrote.

"Definition iconic," Allison Brie added, while Leslie Grossman commented, "First of all never related to anything more in my entire life second of all OMG MARIAH‼️‼️‼️"

This made my life," Melissa Gorga said.