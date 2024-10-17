The View Explains Why They Won't Be Dressing Up for Halloween This Year on Show

ABC

"It's too important," says Joy Behar of this year's election. "I don't mean that to be grandiose, but we do have some influence on people's thinking."

The View co-hosts are changing their tradition this year for dressing up for Halloween, and it's all because of how close it is to Election Day.

The Halloween special is scheduled for just three days before the presidential election on November 5. The decision to forgo costumes is a major message to the audience that the hosts are taking politics pretty serious this election cycle.

Brian Teta, the show’s executive producer, dropped the news on his The View: Behind the Table podcast. He explained his reasonings why this would be a good decision for the show’s brand and integrity.

“I’ll try to bring it back next year, but the problem is those shows are a huge undertaking. We have to do them on tape, and, as part of what our show has become and what it is right now, we can’t be on tape three days before the election,” stated Teta. “It’s very hard when you’re dressed up as Pinocchio.”

Joy Behar, one of the co-hosts of The View, was also a guest on the podcast and further revealed that former president Donald Trump is the driving reason why they decided to not dress up this year. Behar also added how the Halloween episodes were “always annoying” for the cast.

“It’s too important. I don’t mean that to be grandiose, but we do have some influence on people’s thinking, and we need to use every single minute on this show to inform the public about how dangerous this guy is,” said Behar. “He should be dressed up as Pinocchio and every time he lies, his nose just grows.”

When Vice President Kamala Harris visited The View this month, she announced her medical plans for individuals dealing with the high cost of in-home care and what she would’ve done differently than President Biden.

“There is not a thing that comes to mind,” stated Harris.