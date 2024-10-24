Police Report Details Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter Chelsea's Arrest, Drugs Hidden in Car & Bra

Getty/Oconto Sheriff's Office

More details are emerging after Rosie O'Donnell's daughter Chelsea O'Donnell's latest trouble with the law.

The 27-year-old is currently facing three felony counts and two misdemeanors after being pulled over earlier this month. Now, her arrest affidavit is revealing what happened when she got pulled over.

According to police documents obtained by UsWeekly, after she was stopped, police asked Chelsea where she was going that evening, to which she replied, "to a friend's."

"I asked Chelsea who her friend was and she stated she did not know," police said in the legal filing. "I asked the passenger for ID and he did not acknowledge me, and kept looking straight. I asked Chelsea if there were illegal drugs in the vehicle. Chelsea stated she wasn't sure if there was or not."

The documents go on to say that Chelsea attempted to throw a meth pipe into the nearby river, however it failed, bouncing off a fence, hitting the sidewalk and breaking, per UsWeekly.

A police dog was then called upon to sniff out the car and it detected illegal substances. Officers proceeded to search her vehicle where they found used needles in the center console.

After being brought to a local emergency room, more drugs were found inside Chelsea's bra and police asked for them to be removed and placed into evidence.

Per the publication, police say Chelsea proceeded to remove a meth pipe, a pill bottle with pills inside (including oxycodone, morphine and hydrocodone) and a bag of what looked like methamphetamine.

On October 14, the 27-year-old was charged with multiple felony counts, including possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping, and resisting or obstructing an officer, per court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

This came after she was arrested on charges of child neglect last month, according to court docs obtained by In Touch. On September 17, Chelsea was charged with four felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, child neglect, and possession of methamphetamine and possession of THC. In addition, she also received two misdemeanor charges of possession of illegally obtained prescription drugs, disorderly conduct, and domestic abuse.

According to the complaint for a search warrant filed by Marinette County Deputy Michael Kahles and obtained by Us, this is not the first time they've become aware of Chelsea. According to the publication, the sheriff's office was "consistently getting information that Chelsea has been actively using and trafficking meth from her residence."

Earlier in October, O'Donnell reacted to reports regarding her daughter's recent arrests on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of Chelsea holding a newborn baby, the comedian wrote, "chelsea is in the news today - this is a photo from a better time - here is the family comment."

"sadly this is not new for our family - chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade - we r all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease," she continued, before adding hashtags "#love," "#alanon," and a broken heart emoji, along with the date.

