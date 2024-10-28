Dax Shepard on Wife Kristen Bell's Better Chemistry with Adam Brody: 'Didn't Even Know She Could Kiss Like That'

Getty/Netflix

"My friend ... we watched that scene together, the kissing scene, which I'd argue is the very best kissing scene ever, ever put on film," Shepard says of Bell and Brody in Nobody Wants This. "And he goes, 'Does she ever kiss you like that?'"

While at the New Yorker Festival over the weekend, the Armchair Expert podcast host was asked about working with Bell on their recent set of Samsung commercials and the "incredible chemistry" between the married couple -- which Shepard says pales in comparison to the spark on-screen between his wife and Brody.

"Not as good as her and Brody," Shepard quipped.

"My friend ... we watched that scene together, the kissing scene, which I'd argue is the very best kissing scene ever, ever put on film," he continued of a smooch shared between his wife and Brody's characters in the Netflix series. "And my best friend, Aaron, from childhood, he goes, 'Does she ever kiss you like that?' No, I didn't even know she could kiss like that," he added.

The rom-com, sees Bell, "an agnostic sex podcaster" and a newly single rabbi [Brody] fall in love," and while the chemistry between them is undeniable, the success of their romance is challenged by their "wildly different lives and meddling families."

While things left off largely on a cliff-hanger between the pair, the show loosely based on Erin Foster's real-life love story, was renewed for season 2, promising viewers even more steamy scenes between Bell and Brody.

"Even I can acknowledge watching it, like, 'Whoa, that's hot,'" Bell told E! News of those kissing scenes between her and The O.C. alum. "My husband said the same thing. Like, watching the first episode he was like, 'Oh my God, I want you to kiss him so badly.'"

The Frozen actress also acknowledged how even though her and Brody's performances are seamless to audiences watching at home, it's a calculated process. "I'm not trying to be reductive, but I think there's a math to it," she explained.

Bell continued, "You have two actors that know how to stare dopily into each other's eyes, and you have to have the confidence to expand that and really sit the anticipatory value before the kiss -- which I think is really important."