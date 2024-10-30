Channing Tatum Posted About Starring In Movie with Zoe Kravitz Hours Before Split News

Getty

Steve Kazee, who is the fiancé of Tatum's ex, Jenna Dewan, also appeared to react to the news on social media, with his post raising eyebrows on social media, before Kazee later set the record straight.

Channing Tatum expressed his excitement about working in a film alongside his (now former) fiancé Zoe Kravitz shortly before news broke of their split.

On Tuesday, the actor reshared an Instagram post first posted by Dave Bautista to his Instagram Stories. The post featured a Deadline article confirming the cast of the Zellner brothers' upcoming alien invasion comedy, Alpha Gang, which reported that Tatum, Bautista, Kravitz, Steven Yeun, and Léa Seydoux had joined star and producer Cate Blanchett in the project.

The caption of Bautista's post read: "Alpha Gang follows alien invaders disguised as a ruthless 1950s biker gang sent to conquer Earth -- until emotions derail their mission. Thrilled to join this project with the Zellner brothers and an out of this world cast. Get ready for something epic! #AlphaGang."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Tatum, meanwhile, did not write anything alongside Bautista's post when he reshared it to his Stories. The post is still active on his Stories.

A few hours after Tatum shared Bautista's post, PEOPLE reported that Tatum, 44, and Kravitz, 35, had called off their engagement after three years together, with the outlet citing multiple sources.

It's currently unclear what led to their split. However, a source told PEOPLE that they split last weekend. "They haven’t been on the same page and grew apart," said the insider.

The former couple quietly got engaged back in October 2023, more than two years after first sparking romance rumors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tatum and Kravitz first met while working on the latter's film, Blink Twice, in 2021, and began dating shortly after, following Kravitz's divorce from Karl Glusman.

Tatum, meanwhile, was previously married to Jenna Dewan. The former couple -- who share 11-year-old daughter Everly -- split in November 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage and over 12 years together. After a messy divorce battle lasting six years, Tatum and Dewan's divorce was finalized last month.

Instagram

Meanwhile, Dewan's fiancé, Steve Kazee, appeared to react to the news of Tatum and Kravitz's split on his Instagram Stories, with his post raising eyebrows.

On Tuesday night, after Tatum and Kravitz's break up was reported, Kazee shared a post to his Instagram Stories that featured the words "HAHA" many times, almost covering the whole page.

While many speculated that Kazee was poking fun at his fiancée's ex's split, his follow-up slides featured him joking about killing his houseplant after failing to water it.

However, it appeared that he learned some fans weren't buying it as he took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday to clarify.