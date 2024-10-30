Rihanna Matches Sons RZA and Riot In Adorable Holiday Photoshoot -- See All the Pictures!

Instagram/@savagexfenty

Rihanna posed for an adorable photoshoot with her two sons, RZA, 2, and Riot, 1, whom she shares with boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, to promote Savage x Fenty's holiday line of matching pajamas.

The holidays are around the corner, and Rihanna and her sons couldn't be more ready for it!

RiRi took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos from her latest Savage x Fenty photoshoot, which saw her pose alongside her two sons, RZA, 2, and Riot, 1, whom she shares with boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, in the brand's latest line of holiday pajamas.

Set on an opulent gold-framed bed draped with leopard print bedding, Rihanna sat at the center of the bed, her auburn hair in curlers, while she sported a Navy blue, paisley onesie -- with her adorable boys wearing different versions of the same fit, Riot in a onesie, and a shirtless RZA sporting a pair of PJ pants.

"yea I know! 🤦🏿‍♀️," Rihanna captioned the sweet photoshoot. "we are officially one of those families that match for the holidays 🤷🏿‍♀️🎁."

"Forever Savage Onesies for the whole family are on the site now," she added.

While Rihanna has shared photos and videos of her sons before, this is the first time she's posted pics from a family photoshoot with her two boys.

In addition to several shots of the "Diamonds" singer and RZA and Riot, who appeared to be fidgeting around the large bed, the carousel featured an individual shot of one-year-old Riot and a touching close-up of Rihanna and her eldest.

Rihanna welcomed RZA in May 2022 with Rocky before surprising the world with her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl in February 2023. She would go on to welcome her second son later that August.

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, the designer and makeup mogul said that while she loves being a boy mom, but she would like to have a daughter one day.

"I do, I really do," Rihanna said when asked if she loves being a boy mom. "And I have two younger brothers, and I never got it, 'I was like, what is it about my mom and my brothers,' and then I became a boy mom and I was like, 'I get it mom.'"