TikTok Star Marries Boyfriend Who Got Concussion and Forgot They Broke Up

TikTok

A TikTok star reveals how a skiing accident changed the trajectory of her relationship with her ex-boyfriend-turned-husband.

A Utah woman got a second shot at love with her ex-boyfriend ... all because he forgot they broke up in the first place!

In a wild story shared to her TikTok page, Jenna Brotherson, 27, revealed that back in 2020 she split from her then-boyfriend Mitchell ... only to marry him seven months later after a concussion left him blanking out their split.

She began sharing her story on October 27, when she posted a TikTok titled, "Life works in funny ways." In it, she posted three slides -- the first showing her in tears as she wrote, "Me after my breakup with my boyfriend because I was too overwhelmed with life at the moment."

Over a followup photo of her with Mitchell, she wrote, "Him getting a concussion and not remembering me breaking up with him" -- before a third picture from their wedding, which she captioned, "Us 7 months later."

That brief post was met with a ton of questions from her +7000 followers, who demanded to know more about their love story.

Responding to someone who asked, "plss I need a storytime," Jenna broke it all down ... while also doing a Get Ready with Me beauty routine. In it, she began by sharing how "I broke up with my then-boyfriend, he got a concussion, forgot I broke up with him and got married 7 months later."

Reflecting on their split, she said it was a "pretty good breakup," as she only planned to tell him, "Hey, this isn't working out" before calling it a day. He, however, "went in" and wanted to know what went wrong between them and why she felt like she "couldn't give" him what he needed. Though she admitted she was "impressed" with his followup questions, she still called it off.

"The next day, this poor guy goes skiiing. While he was skiing, he was doing a flip and landed it wrong and he hit his head, got a really bad concussion," she shared. "He blacked out, didn't know what was going on."

"He was really out of it and he didn't remember that I broke up with him," she continued, saying he called her after he started to come to.

"I got a call and a text from him, like, 'Hey, I just had an accident at the ski resort and I need you to come pick me up because I can't drive,'" said Jenna. "I was like, why is he messaging me this? I just broke up with him and he's there with friends. I was so mean, guys."

From there, he kept messaging her, asking to hang out.

"Why does he keep reaching out? What is he not getting about me breaking up with him?" she thought to herself, even saying he, at one point, came over to her place and brought her ice cream when she said she and her friend were feeling exhausted. "He was being so kind," she shared, adding that his behavior left her confused ... but also started making those feelings come back.

As she was talking to her sister about Mitchell, she came to the realization that she "actually [missed] him," leaving her sibling to tell her, "If you want to date him, go date him." After receiving another hangout text from him, she finally agreed to meet up.

"I chat with him. 'I am so sorry I broke up with you, I've had time thinking about it, you've been so awesome, I wanna get back together,'" she said she told him.

"Come to find out, the concussion was really bad. I didn't understand how bad it was -- he had to redo that semester of school -- but he didn't remember us breaking up!" Jenna then revealed. "He just thought that we were still dating and I was just not messaging him that often or something."

The two got back together from there ... and seven months later, they got hitched. "We've been married for four years since then and it's been so much fun," she concluded her video.

Opening up a little more about that realization talk with PEOPLE, Jenna revealed, "I told him about how we were in my car and what I said to him and what he said back. He told me he didn't remember any of that except for chatting in the car. But he didn't remember what we chatted about. He thought it was super funny and I was relieved. It made it easy to get back together because to him, we never weren't together!"