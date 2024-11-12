DWTS' Gleb Savchenko Reveals Why He Ended Things with Brooks Nader Over Text (Exclusive)

Savchenko opens up about where he stands with Brooks Nader, teases the 500th episode of DWTS and reveals who he thinks will will the season.

Gleb Savchenko is opening up about where he stands now with Brooks Nader ... and why he supposedly broke things off with her via text message.

The Dancing with the Stars pro spoke to TooFab exclusively while attending the Gurus 2024 Awards in Beverly Hills, where he spilled on his feelings for Nader now. This after he reportedly ended things between them in a text, something he confirmed in a recent TikTok video.

"There's a lot of things," Gleb told TooFab of why he went the text message route. "Sometimes you can be mixed up in a conversation. So I always like to write everything down."

"When I wrote that down, it felt like it was perfect, because the moment you start a conversation, you might get lost," he added, "so it's better to just write it down."

Getty

His comment come after his fellow DWTS pros Ezra Soza and Rylee Arnold confronted him about rumors of a reconciliation with Brooks, as fans questioned whether they had rekindled their romance.

In the Nov. 4 TikTok video Ezra posted (below), Gleb admitted he missed Brooks. However, according to the dancer, he still hasn't heard from her.

"No, we haven't spoken. I really actually do miss her because she's the vibe. She's a really cool person. And I had the best time. When you asked me if I had the best time on the season, absolutely. This is one of my best seasons," the pro dancer, who has been on the competition series for 10 years, said.

"Brooke is super talented and we had a lot of fun," he added. "Life happens, and I do miss her a lot."

The 41-year-old dancer is set to celebrate the competition series' 500th episode later this evening, with Savchenko teasing the possibility of dancing with veteran pro dancer Sharna Burgess in a TikTok.

Burgess last appeared as a Dancing With the Stars pro in 2021 during Season 30.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"It feels amazing," Gleb told TooFab of celebrating the milestone.

"Dancing with the Stars is my family. It's not just a job and being a part of 500 episodes is incredible," he shared. "I've been doing this for the last 10 years. We have a couple of pros. The OGs are coming back, which is super exciting. And I'm dancing with one of them!"

The milestone will have fans on the edge of their seats as they watch the OGs take the ballroom floor, before this season's current contestants try their luck in the "Instant Dance" round.

"Our fans are hardcore and they're super supportive, super loyal. This is why I do it. Being on stage and doing what I love the most and performing, seeing people's reactions, smiles, and how they make them feel, that's like the highest reward," he said.

Viewers have been celebrating the season like no other year, trying their luck recreating moves on social media or sharing their anger toward some of the judges' scoring decisions.

However, Gleb has been reveling in the back and forth between judges and the audience.

"I love the drama. I love the judges, bring out twos and threes. Let's make it fun," Gleb said. "At the beginning of the season you see some fives and sixes and sometimes even a four. But that's not the lowest score. I think if judges bring out twos and threes, and if you're really bad and you really suck on the dance floor you deserve a two. So I think it's cool. I love the judges. I love all the comments. I think everyone's straight to the point."

As for who Gleb thinks will win this season, his money is on Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson.

"He's the most improved one since the beginning of the season. And Jenna is doing an amazing job and I just love them as a couple. I think Jenna is going to [win] and second will be Chandler," Gleb added.