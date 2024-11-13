DWTS 8th Judge: 500th Episode Brings Perfect Scores & Elimination of Fan Favorites

ABC

From Sharna Burgess to scores of 10s throughout the night, Dancing with the Stars had a big show to celebrate its milestone after having a week off!

Judges, pro dancers, celebrities and fans alike celebrated Dancing with the Stars' 500th episode on Tuesday, as the pairs left everything on the ballroom floor with high hopes of making it to the semi finals.

After a week off, the competition series came back with a bang, kicking off the milestone episode with a jaw-dropping opening number to Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love" -- the same song that launched the show back in 2005.

The performance featured this year's pros, along with judge Derek Hough, co-host Julianne Hough, and a special appearance by Season 27 champion Sharna Burgess.

While it was a night for celebrating, the show must go on -- and the dances were still judged by Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli, before someone was sent packing. Plus, the pairs had to work even harder for this episode -- as they had the "Instant Dance" to prepare for too,

See how they scored, who went home and watch some of TooFab's exclusive interviews with the pairs!

Joey Graziadei & Jenna Johnson

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson kicked off the night by performing a mesmerizing contemporary number inspired by Riker Lynch and Allison Holker’s performance in Season 20 to "Work Song" by Hozier.

Scores: 28 (9, 10, 9)

Later in the night, Joey pulled out the Rumba for their "Instant Dance" to "Birds of a Feather By Billie Eilish." With just five minutes to prepare, the couple created a "steamy" performance (Bruno's word). The pair pulled out straight 9s for the 1 minute routine.

Scores: 27 (9, 9, 9)

Total for both rounds: 55

Dwight Howard & Daniella Karagach

Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach performed an Argentine Tango inspired by James Hinchcliffe and Sharna Burgess' performance in Season 23 to "Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre)" by Gotan Project.

The pair used a platform in the middle of the ballroom to help with their height difference. While Carrie Ann said she wanted to see more dancing from Dwight, Derek was captivated by the routine.

Scores: 26 (8, 9, 9)

Much to Daniella's disappointment, Dwight blindly picked the instant Paso Doble to "Victorious" by Panic! At The Disco. Carrie Ann said she was proud of Dwight, admitting that it was a difficult dance.

Scores: 22 (8, 7, 7)

Total for both rounds: 48

Chandler Kinney & Brandon Armstrong

After feeling slightly frustrated from Week 7's score from Carrie, there wasn't much to worry about after this week as Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong scored the first perfect 30 of the season!

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong performed an Argentine Tango inspired by Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough's performance in Season 16 to "Para Te" by Appart. Derek said he actually preferred their routine over his own and loved watching Chandler's floor scraps.

Scores: 30 (10, 10, 10)

For their Instant Dance round, Chandler and Brandon picked an instant Cha Cha to "Apple" by Charli XCX. And despite Brandon not knowing the song at first, the pair scored another perfect score! Derek added that Chandler ate that routine "and left no crumbs."

Scores: 30 (10, 10, 10)

Total for both rounds: 60

Following their perfect scores, Chandler and Brandon spoke to TooFab exclusively about how they feel going into the semi-finals with perfect scores. Both admitted that it doesn't mean they are "perfect" and they still have a lot to work on.

Ilona Maher & Alan Bersten

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten performed a Quickstep inspired by Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold’s performance in Season 25 to “Chuck Berry” by Pharrell Williams. Carrie Ann was left speechless, calling Ilona's lines "beautiful."

Scores: 28 (10, 9, 9)

Their pair elicited a few gasps from the audience during the end of their Instant Salsa to "Da' Dip" by Freak Nasty. Bruno even noted the moments saying that they almost crash landed "three times."

Scores: 24 (8, 8, 8)

Total for both rounds: 52

Stephen Nedoroscik & Rylee Arnold

It was an Olympic celebration for Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold, who performed a Viennese Waltz inspired by Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas’ performance in Season 31 to "Glimpse of Us" by Joji. Bruno told him to be proud of the routine, adding that he had finally grasped the lyrical side of dance leading them to score two 10s for the number!

Scores: 29 (10, 10, 9)

Stephen and Rylee chose an instant Jive to "love is embarrassing" by Olivia Rodrigo. While there was some feedback for the number, one mistake Rylee owned, admitting it was her fault, the pair still earned a fair score for the short prep time.

Scores: 25 (9, 8, 8,)

Total for both rounds: 54

As the pair heard their names called to go ahead to the semi finals, Rylee celebrated the fact that she had reached her furthest point in the competition -- telling TooFab exclusively that dancing on the ballroom floor "fulfills all of the dreams" she had as a little girl watching the show.

Danny Amendola & Witney Carson

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson performed a Quickstep inspired by Helio Castroneves and Julianne Hough's performance in Season 5 to "Hey Pachuco" by Royal Crown Revue. While Carrie Ann called the dance "fantastic," Derek pointed out that Danny started on the wrong foot.

Scores: 27 (9, 9, 9)

Their "Instant Dance" had Danny dancing quick on his feet with the Jive to "Good Golly, Miss Molly" -- with the judges admitting these rounds would be tough to judge, while commending them for dancing under pressure.

Derek recognized this as one of the hardest styles to choose but called the performance "so fun."

Scores: 24 (8, 8, 8)

Total for both rounds: 51

Unfortunately, that extra week of prep wasn't enough to keep Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach safe, as they were eliminated ahead of the semi-finals.

They received the lowest combination of judges' scores for the couples' dances, the Instant dance Challenge and viewers' votes for the 500th episode.