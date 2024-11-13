Sharna Burgess Talks DWTS Return & Blended Family After Megan Fox Pregnancy News: 'Very Proud' (Exclusive)

The pro dancer returned to Dancing with the Stars for the show's 500th episode -- and also reflected on what it meant to be back on the ballroom floor.

Sharna Burgess has a lot to be proud of these days.

On Tuesday night, the Dancing with the Stars pro returned to the ballroom to commemorate the show's 500th episode, making an appearance one day after Megan Fox -- the ex-husband of her fiancé Brian Austin Green -- revealed her pregnancy.

After making her return to the floor, the 39-year-old dancer told TooFab that "It's amazing" their blended family is growing.

"We're very excited for her and we can't wait to meet the little one. But we are an amazing blended family," she added. "[A blended family] is a special one, but we do really well at it."

Fox confirmed on Monday that she and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting a child together following a previous miscarriage. After the announcement, Burgess took to social media to congratulate Fox on the news on her Instagram Story, writing, "Welcome little one, we are all so excited to meet you," she captioned the story, adding, "Congratulations Mama."

"I'm very proud of us. We have a good vibe," Burgess told TooFab.

Fox was married to Green from 2010 to 2021. They share three children: Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8. Burgess and Green, meanwhile, have one son together, Zane, 2.

Burgess wowed the DWTS crowd when she opened the milestone episode featuring in an epic group dance number to Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love" -- the same song that launched the show back in 2005.

"Emotional is the best word I can give. Overwhelming in the best of ways," Burgess told TooFab of the momentous night.

The dancer also said it was an "emotional" couple days preparing for her return to the floor that catapulted her career.

"It's been three years since I was on this dance floor. I hadn't actually danced with an audience like this since my win with Bobby Bones because my last season was a COVID season," she recalled. "So then once the audience started cheering, I started to feel all that energy and emotion coming to me. I was like, I might cry as I do my walk entrance into this number. In the best of ways."

The Australian native said the reality competition series -- on which she met Green -- changed the course of her whole life.

"It's wild, I grew up in Australia thinking I was going to be a world champion ballroom dancer, own a dance studio in probably Wagga Wagga [outback Australia] and that was my life," she said.

"And somehow life took a completely different turn. I got asked to be on what is one of the biggest shows on television still nearly 20 years later. That is a dream I never knew I could have. If you told me that when I was 18, I would have laughed at you," she continued.

She admitted the series has changed her world "for the better" and allows her to "do some good with it in the world." When Burgess was growing up, she said she felt she had to lie about what kind of dancing she did, because ballroom dancing was considered as something "grandparents" did.

"Dancing with the Stars changed that for everybody. It became cool to do it," Burgess explained.

"Kids on TikTok are learning ballroom dancing moves right now. That's insane. And it's amazing at the same time. And that's all because of Dancing with the Stars. I don't think anyone could have predicted that would be a thing," she told TooFab.