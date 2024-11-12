Brian Austin Green's Fiancée Sharna Burgess Reacts to Megan Fox Pregnancy

Getty

The Dancing with the Stars pro took to social media after Fox's big announcement.

Sharna Burgess is excited about her growing blended family.

After Megan Fox announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Monday, November 11, the Dancing with the Stars pro took to social media to congratulate her fiancé Brian Austin Green's ex on her baby-on-board with Machine Gun Kelly.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Fox chose to share her baby news with a provocative Instagram photo covered, in which she appeared naked covered in black paint, cupping her baby bump. A second photo showed a positive pregnancy test.

"Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back 👼🏼❤️" she captioned the post, referencing her previous miscarriage.

On Burgess' Instagram stories, the dancer shared Fox's post and wrote a simple and thoughtful message to Fox, wishing her well on her rainbow pregnancy.

"Welcome little one, we are all so excited to meet you," she captioned the story, adding, "Congratulations Mama."

Fox was married to Green from 2010 to 2021. They share three children: Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8. Burgess and Green, meanwhile, have one son together, Zane, 2.

Burgess and Green have been dating for four years and have been engaged since 2023.

TMZ reported that Green already knew about the baby news before it was announced publicly. Sources told the site Green was not shocked by the reveal, claiming Fox actually shared the news with their sons, who he heard it from. The exes then spoke about it with each other, with sources saying he's "totally happy for her."

Back in November 2023, the Jennifer’s Body actress reveled in an interview with Good Morning America that she suffered a miscarriage.

"I had never been through anything like that before in my life," Fox said. "I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately and together and apart... trying to navigate, 'What does this mean?' and 'Why did this happen?'"