Tia Mowry's Game of Never Have I Ever Leads to Shocking Rihanna Kiss Reveal (Exclusive)

WE tv

As Tia Mowry and her friends reveal whether they've ever kissed another girl, one of them makes a surprising revelation involving the one and only Rihanna.

Well, this might be the Never Have I Ever reveal to top all Never Have I Ever reveals.

In TooFab's exclusive sneak peek at this week's new episode of Tia Mowry: My Next Act, the Sister Sister alum and two of her friends, Natasha and Ciara, decide to play a little drinking game during a sleepover.

For anyone who doesn't know the rules, while playing Never Have I Ever, someone makes a statement about something they've never done -- and anyone else in the room who has done it has to take a drink.

Natasha started things off innocently enough, asking whether the other two women have ever gone skinny-dipping. It was an immediate yes from them both.

Tia was up next, saying, "Never Have I Ever Kissed a Girl" -- before all three of them took a sip of their drinks.

"I have crazy stories!" Morwy then exclaimed, before sharing what was behind her same-sex lip-lock. "So there was this one time, my sister and I, we were out dancing at a club. This was like 2008. And then we were out dancing at a club and then I just, I kissed a girl. I think there was a little bet going on."

"That's what happened with me and Rihanna," Natasha then interjected, as Ciara said she "hates" hearing this story because, as a superfan of the singer, it makes her "jealous."

"She kissed me," claimed Natasha, before sharing more to the story in a confessional.

"We were just randomly at this party and she starts vibing, talking to me, telling me how pretty I am. And she asks if she can blow me a little [kiss] and I was like, 'Yeah,'" she shared. "So she grabbed my face and opened my mouth and we kiss."

"I don't tell too many people that story, but now the whole world knows, great," she concluded.