RHOC's Alexis Bellino on How Her Transgender Son Miles Impacted Her Beliefs

The Real Housewives of Orange County's Alexis Bellino revealed how her transgender son Miles, 16, has shaped her mindset on the LGBTQIA+ community, and how it's impacted her strong Christian values.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, who is known for her staunch Christian faith, opened up about her 16-year-old son, and how he's shaped her mindset on the LGBTQIA+ community since coming out a couple years ago.

"It hasn't changed my mind about LGBTQ or that everyone should have their own right to live their life the way they want," Bellino host Andy Cohen during part two of the Bravo series' season 18 reunion Thursday. "All it has done is made me understand the pain that is along with that when people are so judgmental. It changed me being more vocal about it is all its done."

Bellino, who was famously nicknamed "Jesus Jugs" by castmate Tamra Judge, did note however, that Miles' transition hasn't changed how she feels about God.

"I don't like to use the word religion and I think that's a very negative connotation," the 47-year-old admitted. "I'm very spiritual and I do love my God."

Her belief in God has also had an impact on her relationships, particularly when it comes to her romantic ones.

Bellino, who recently got engaged to co-star Shannon Beador's ex-boyfriend John Janssen, made waves after she said on the show that she puts God first in her relationships, a statement she defended at the reunion.

"That's the way God wants it to be," the reality star maintained. "It's supposed to be God and then your spouse and then your kids. That's the way it works better in a marriage. I do have those values. If you believe in something higher than yourself, then you're going to be a better person."

Bellino, who also shares James, 17, and Mackenna, 16 with ex Jim Bellino, revealed Miles' hilarious reaction to the news that Janssen popped the question back in August.

"I sent a picture of the engagement ring to the whole family chain. Miles' response was 'WTF,'" she recounted of the 16-year-old. "He's like, 'CALL ME NOW,' all capital letters. He's like, 'John, you did not ask my permission!' It was cute. John's like, 'Are you okay with it?' And Miles is like, 'Yeah, I love you."

While Bellino's return to the series was met with some hesitation from Beador and other costars -- including Emily Simpson -- co-star Heather Dubrow and Bellino bonded over having children in the LGBTQIA+ community.

"She's been an incredibly solid sounding board for me," Dubrow noted, "and I appreciate it."