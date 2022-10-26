RHOC Alum Alexis Bellino Introduces World to Transgender Son Miles

Getty

"He's now ready to 'come out' and to use this platform to stop any hate or questions," she wrote, alongside a photo of the mother-son duo.

Former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Alexis Bellino is praising her son Miles while introducing him to the world following his transition.

The ex-reality star shared a photo alongside the 14-year-old, opening up about his transition, how he came out to her and celebrating his bravery, strength and courage in a new Instagram post.

"Hey world, this is Miles. My transgender son. He's now a month shy of 15 yrs old, so he's seen the questions and comments made about him on my IG. Miles now has a voice and has asked me to do this post," she began, making it clear Miles was ready to share this information with her followers.

"I had stopped posting for the past few months due to this transition in Miles' life, but he's now ready to 'come out' and to use this platform to stop any hate or questions," she continued. "I refused to post this for him for a while, but now I know Miles truly wants me to post this because he's tired of the misgendering and confusion people have, so we are setting the record straight and hopefully bringing clarity."

Saying she can't "imagine the strength and clarity" it took for her son to speak out, she said she's also "extremely proud of him" and wants the world to "understand that love doesn't change in these situations." She added, "It's unconditional love."

Bellino explained that Miles first came out to her as a trans boy about 16 months ago and, after hiding it "from everyone else for a while," he's ready to share his "true self."

"Eventually he got to where we are right now. TO HIS FREEDOM! My son has now flourished!! My son now smiles naturally for the first time in years!" she exclaimed. "My son now loves the clothes he wears. My son can breathe knowing he can be his true self. My son lights up every single time a stranger calls him 'he. My son runs with the boys. My son can actually FEEL. My son can live life now with his true self."

She went on to praise her son's "kind heart" and his desire to "stop the hate" at such a young age. "He now has his entire life to live the way he should," she added, before telling her followers that all hate on her page would be "immediately delated and that user instantly blocked."

"Let's bring peace and happiness and unity from this. We are all human and we are ALL equal. I am 100% fully supportive of my son," she concluded. "I hope you will be too. I love you all. Thank you for supporting me and my family through all of our many transitions through the years. This world needs more love and kindness."

Bellino also used the hashtags: #wwjd #love #kindess #lgbtq #ilovemykids #thankyoujesusforourfamily

Andy Cohen was one of the first to comment on Miles' reveal, writing, "👏👏👏👏👏 beautiful post ❤️❤️❤️❤️".

Former ex-RHOC star Meghan King added, "Beautiful example of love!" while current star Heather Dubrow wrote, "So brave and amazing - we love you both ❤️❤️❤️❤️".

Heather's husband Dr. Terry Dubrow also added, "Brave and beautiful."