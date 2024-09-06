Shannon Beador Breaks Down Learning John Janssen Has Videos From DUI Arrest, Shares Bloody Face Photo

Bravo/Getty

The RHOC star claims she sent her ex a photo of her bloodied face from the crash, but that he ignored her; he, however, shared a very different version of events.

Shannon Beador is sharing more details about her her DUI arrest.

On Thursday's all-new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Shannon was forced to relive that fateful night after learning that her ex, John Janssen, has videos from her DUI arrest -- and allegedly threatened to release them.

It all went down during Heather Dubrow's fundraising event with Family Equality in Sonoma. While Heather felt it was important to extend the invite to all the women despite rising tensions between Shannon and John's new girlfriend, Alexis Bellino, things got out of hand when Shannon found out about the videos John has of her on the night of the DUI.

While in Sonoma, Shannon revealed she had a deadline regarding John's claim that she owed him $75,000 for a plastic surgery procedure she had undergone the year prior. She had countered with half the amount.

"I just feel like it's extortion," Shannon said, crying.

During spa treatments ahead of Heather's event, Shannon received a call from her lawyer where she learned that John refused her offer, and she declined to increase it.

"Sometimes you write a check for your mental health," Emily Simpson advised.

Alexis later told Heather that John planned to file a lawsuit against Shannon, and while Alexis was threatening to release the information about the videos, it was Gina Kirschenheiter who inadvertently revealed that John had footage from the night of Shannon's DUI.

"What video thing?" Shannon asked, visibly upset. "Is it bad?"

RHOC newcomer Katie Ginella explained that John had Ring camera footage, including Shannon allegedly almost running over John's daughter. Shannon broke down crying.

"Is he trying to take me down?" Shannon said. "I'm so angry right now. He's a monster."

Gina expressed remorse for breaking the news to Shannon a confessional: "I feel horrible. I'm genuinely concerned about Shannon. She is hanging on by a thread here. I'm afraid that I just pushed her off the cliff."

Shannon returned to the room sobbing, thanking Gina but saying she hoped John "rots in hell."

After going to her room to take a nap, Heather went to check on Shannon before dinner.

Distraught and still in tears, Shannon explained she had no idea there was a video Alexis had been talking about with the other ladies.

"It's just every day it's been something," she said, "He wants to clear his name and I'm not lying. I'm not lying about John."

Recounting the night of her DUI, Shannon explained what happened on that fateful evening.

"When I had my DUI, that night I lost control of the car and hit the house kind of kitty-corner to him. I hit a planter. The police were there. Then I went unconscious and woke up in the hospital," she shared.

But what she was having a hard time wrapping her mind around, was that John never checked on her the night of the crash.

"[My friend] said, 'Well I find it strange that John didn't come running after you,'" she recalled.

"Do you really believe in your heart he did not hear that?" Heather questioned, to which Shannon replied, "I don't know."

"I looked back on my text messages, and I didn't remember that I did this, but I took a photograph of myself and I sent it to [John] right after midnight," Shannon claimed. "And at 1:40 or 1:30 in the morning, he texted me and said, 'What the heck is going on? The cops just brought Archie here, where are you?'"

Heather asked, "He just ignored the picture?"

"And I guess just went to bed," Shannon concluded, as she showed Heather the image of her bloody face from the accident.

While John has denied Shannon's recollection of events, telling People in a statement: "In order to make sure Shannon would have someone there for her the moment she was released, I waited outside the jail for hours before bringing her home to care for her."

John alleged that he "bathed Shannon, fed her, and brought her to her medical appointments, while tending to her every need, and looking after Archie for 10 days following her arrest."

"Although we were no longer together as a couple the night of her DUI, and the traumatic events my daughters and I endured were still fresh in my mind, it was important to me that Shannon have someone to look after her," he shared.

"I made every possible attempt to try and get a hold of her in the hospital, however, officials told me she was under police custody and I was forbidden from coming there," he claimed. "However, that did not stop me from coordinating with her family to ensure I'd be there for her as soon as she was released from custody."

He concluded the statement by noting that he is "disappointed and baffled" by his ex "mischaracterizing these events and disparaging my character."

The episode ended with Shannon in tears and viewers left waiting till next week for a conclusion.