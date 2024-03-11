SZA Decided to Remove Breast Implants Over Cancer Concerns

Getty

SZA is getting real about going under the knife.

During an interview on the SHE MD podcast, the 34-year-old singer opened up about her decision to get her breast implants removed due to being high risk for breast cancer.

"With my risk of breast cancer and then with the actual, I have markers in my breast, metal markers in my breast for the fibrosis for these lumps or whatever, I'm not supposed to be getting breast implants," SZA admitted, saying she did so anyway.

With both her mom and her aunt having histories of breast cancer, combined with the fact that she has dense breast tissue herself, SZA, who said she has a 53 percent chance of contracting the disease at some point in her life, made the decision to remove them.

"I took them out," the "Kill Bill" singer revealed. "I put them in. They ended up hurting me. I got way too much scar tissue because my breasts are too dense, and I'm not supposed to have breast implants."

She added, "I didn't feel good and it was painful, so I took them out."

The reversed breast augmentation isn't the only procedure SZA's undergone, she's also previously opened up about getting a Brazilian butt lift, or BBL.

"I treat my butt like a purse; it's just there to enhance whatever else," she told Elle magazine in 2023. "And that's why I paid for it, because it works all by itself."

"I always wanted a really fat a-- with less gym time. I didn't succumb to industry pressure," she added. "I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, 'No, I need some more a--.'"

SZA first appeared to reveal she had a BBL last year, on her song, "SOS," which is from her sophomore album of the same name.

"That a-- so fat, it look natural / It's not," she rapped on the track.