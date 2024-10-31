Hollywood Halloween 2024: Stars Who Did The Most with Their Wild Transformations!

Instagram

From Kylie Jenner as Barbarella and Demi Moore's Striptease, to epic makeovers for Christina Aguilera and Kelly Clarkson, these looks left us gagging.

It's that time of the year again -- when celebrities really one-up the rest of us with their totally insane Halloween costumes.

Stars like Lizzo got into the spirit early, dropping costume photos the weekend before Halloween and keeping them coming through the big day. For the About Damn Time singer, she's rocked a number of different looks already -- including one poking fun at South Park's Ozempic joke about her, another inspired by a 1-800-hunnybunny.com figure, and, today, a mashup of SZA and Edward Scissorhands.

Other stars who went all out included Kylie Jenner with both her Barbarella and Demi Moore in Striptease looks ... Janelle Monae as ET ... Halle Bailey, Coi Leray and Tyla as different Halle Berry characters ... and Christina Aguilera's Bram Stoker's Dracula-inspired getup.

There were also a ton of Beetlejuice looks this year, with Kelly Clarkson, Vanessa Bryant and JWoww's families and more all donning costumes from the sequel, which dropped earlier this year.