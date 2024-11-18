Sister Wives Star Kody Brown's Daughter Ysabel Breaks Down Over Their Strained Relationship

TLC

Ysabel, the 20-year-old daughter of Kody and ex Christine Brown, worries her mother's then-boyfriend David was trying to replace her father -- and that her relationship with her own dad is "slowly going away."

One of Sister Wives star Kody Brown's many children is opening up about their complicated relationship -- and how her mother's new beau is complicating matters further.

On Sunday night's new episode, Kody and ex Christine Brown's daughter Ysabel, 20, went through a range of emotions as her mom moved in with her new boyfriend, David Woolley.

"He won't try and replace dad, right? For us?" Ysabel asked her mother, getting emotional as they pair spoke. "He can't replace dad. He's not trying to, right?"

In a confessional, she continued, explaining, "I worry that my dad and the chance of having like a really close relationship with my dad is like slowly going away."

Christine tried to convince her daughter David wasn't coming for the dad title, and is instead focused on being the best stepfather he can be.

"No one's going to replace your dad, no one. If you need a dad figure or a father figure or someone like that, he'll be whatever you need," Christine assured her daughter, before adding in a confessional of her own, "She wants a dad, big time. But she wants her dad."

Ysabel then continued to explain why she thought the relationship between herself and her father could continue to deteriorate.

"So I'm worried that my relationship with my father will be desolate, will like not exist anymore because David will," she began, before catching herself and changing her thoughts on David in real time. "Actually, I like don't mean to like say that he would be that kind of person, because he would only ever come into any situation with like everybody else in mind and only with respect to everybody else as well."

"David like he comes off as like a very like present dad like with his children," Ysabel added, again tearing up as she spoke. "So, I mean, how lovely would that be, right? I would love to have a relationship that is as amazing with my own father."

The conversation ended with Christine again reassuring her daughter that she's "always" wanted her children to "have a great relationship with your dad" -- and while David joining the family gives them all "someone else to love," he's not trying to replace their actual father.

This breakdown comes amid Kody's strained relationships with a number of his children, many of whom have felt in recent years he's begun to favor the kids he shares with wife Robyn -- the only one of his "wives" with whom he is still in a relationship.