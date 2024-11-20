Lala Kent Reveals Which Vanderpump Rules Stars She Does and Doesn't Speak With After Season 11

Getty

Kent appeared on Watch What Happens Live, where she shared where she stands with Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney and more of her VPR co-stars -- before giving insight into her coparenting relationship with Randall Emmett.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Tuesday, Kent broke down, one by one, where she stands with the cast.

When asked by Cohen where Kent where things are with Ariana Madix, Kent admitted, "We don't speak." She did acknowledge, however, that the Love Island host is "killing it" and that's she's "thrilled" about it,

"And I mean it," Kent added, directed her attention to the WWHL audience, who couldn't help but laugh.

Kent also confirmed that she has not seen Madix since the show's three-part season 11 reunion, which wrapped on May 28. The reunion saw Kent tell Madix she was disappointed in how Madix handled her highly publicized split from Tom Sandoval following his affair with former VPR star, Rachel Leviss.

The reunion was also the last time Kent interacted with Katie Maloney, telling Cohen that she and Maloney have not been in the same room since.

As for Sandoval, Kent revealed she does maintain contact with him here and there.

"He [Sandoval] will reach out every so often. I'm the worst texter in the world so I rarely respond," Kent said before admitting that she doesn't feel overly inclined to respond to Sandoval when he does text. "We weren't friends before … too little too late, buddy."

Kent added that she's burned "a lot of bridges," which has contributed, in part, to the dwindling of her friendships with her VPR pals -- including Kristin Doute.

She does however, remain in touch with Lisa Vanderpump.

Jax Taylor, though, made it to the blocked list, with Kent noting that despite seeing him regularly because daughter Ocean, 4, attends the same school as Cruz, 3, whom Taylor, 45, shares with his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright, they are not friends.

"Summer Moon [daughter of Scheana Shay and Brock Davies], Cruzie and Ocean go to school together," Kent confirmed, adding that she "is thick" with Cartwright.

Moving on to the final Vanderpump Rules star on Cohen's list, Kent said she is back to "loving" Tom Schwartz following the tension they experience in the last few seasons, adding that she "just saw Schwartzy the other day."

A lot of that tension stemmed from Schwartz's continued friendship with her ex Randall Emmett, who Kent asked him to cut ties with after she ended their engagement amid rumors of infidelity and the swarm of bombshell allegations and lawsuits that have surrounded the defamed film producer over the last two years.

Kent and Emmett are in a better place these days, however, with the reality star revealing the pair have reached a place where "productive conversations" are helping them raise Ocean together.