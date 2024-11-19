Kyle Richards Details Tough Talk with Daughters About Her Sexuality on RHOBH Premiere

Bravo

As Garcelle asks if Kyle is dating Morgan Wade, Richards reveals speculation about her sexuality "actually did make me think twice" about it -- before sharing her daughter's sweet reaction to their candid talk.

Morgan Wade may not have appeared on the Season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but her shadow loomed large over it.

While the whole cast attended a Surrealism Party at Sutton Stracke's home, Kyle Richards pulled Garcelle Beauvias aside and opened up about where things stand with her and Wade -- who she didn't mention by name. This after, on the Season 13 reunion, Richards admitted she was "evolving" and "changing" after being asked whether she would date Wade in the future.

"Right now, there's just nothing to say. I wish I had some story to say, but that's just not what it is," she told Beauvais, who asked, "So you're not with her?"

"No, I'm not," Kyle told her, before saying that the tabloid attention created "an enormous amount of pressure and stress" for them.

Garcelle, however, quipped that Richards appearing as a love interest in one of Morgan's music videos "wasn't helping either," telling Kyle the stunt seemed like the two were "playing coy" about rumors. For her part, Kyle said it wasn't her place to "talk about other people," adding that she's "still figuring things out myself."

In a confessional, Richards admitted that she "never, ever questioned my sexuality in my life, ever" -- that is, until it became a talking point on national TV.

"I think all of the crazy speculation actually did make me think twice," she said, before telling Garcelle and Erika Jayne that the fact she was questioning things "was scary for me to admit to myself." She also said that before she said anything about it at the reunion, she sat down with her daughters first -- because "it is a big deal."

"I didn't want them to be embarrassed by me. I didn't want them to be angry with me," she said in a tear-filled confessional.

"I didn't want them to think that sharing that with them, sharing my feelings, that they would think less of me," she continued. "Portia said to me, 'Mom, there's nothing you could ever say that could make us love you less.' That was probably my most proud moment as a mom."

The conversation ended with Garcelle saying in a confessional that nobody is owed any explanation from Kyle ... even if we all really, really want to know more.

Richards opened up a bit more about her sit-down with daughters Farrah, 36, Alexia, 28, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16, in a recent interview with Page Six.

“It was the most difficult conversation I've ever had with my children and I was terrified to have that conversation. I just wanted to be as honest as I possibly could," she shared. "I really never thought like this before. This is not the way I was raised. That's not the way my mind even operated. And all of a sudden I was thinking like that and I wanted to be as honest with them as possible because they are my best friends."

"For me, to have their support -- regardless of what happens in my life -- means the world to me. They just want me to be happy," she added. "After we got past that difficult part of the conversation, the jokes that have ensued!"