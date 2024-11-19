Dorit Kemsley Slams 'Master Manipulator,' 'Calculated' Kyle Richards on RHOBH Premiere: 'I'm Fed Up'

Bravo

The two former besties were at each other's throats by the end of the premiere ... after Kyle called Dorit a "s---ty friend" and Kemsley told Richards, "I'm not gonna put up with this s--t anymore."

A lot of their drama started at the reunion, which aired back in February. At the time, Dorit exposed text messages she received from Kyle, in which Richards said she hoped Kemsley wouldn't speak about off-camera issues they were having with one another at the reunion. Dorit felt those messages were an attempt by Kyle to "silence" and "manipulate" her.

On the Season 14 premiere, Dorit told Erika Jayne she and Kyle were not in a good place -- before Richards explained that things only got worse between them after she realized Dorit showed those messages on air.

Also speaking with Erika on her own, Kyle said she was simply trying to tell Dorit not to bring up their issues at the reunion because there was already so much going on in her life, like her split from husband Mauricio Umansky.

"I was completely shocked," Richards said of Dorit exposing their texts. "She tried to publicly embarrass me. I don't know what her idea of a good friend is, but my good friends have never done something like this, ever."

Kyle then said anything she's ever done to Dorit has been "in response to the way I was treated" by her first. Richards claimed everything started when she felt Kemsley wasn't supporting her enough in her fight with sister Kathy Hilton, before an incident at BravoCon "really sealed the deal."

Footage then flashed back to a Watch What Happens Live taping where Dorit was asked to rank the Richards sisters -- and took a shot instead of answering. "The logical answer would be, obviously Kyle," said Richards, who added, "I was hurt, I was embarrassed. That's really a s--tty friend."

Dorit, meanwhile, felt their friendship was "very unbalanced" -- telling Erika, "If I put one foot wrong, she won't speak to me for months. But she can say and do whatever she wants and I have to be okay with it."

She also expressed disappointment over Richards going on Amazon Live and claiming Dorit had "exaggerated" the extent of their friendship. "You've made me reevaluate not only who you are, but really what kind of friendship we have," she continued, adding, "You know what, f--k off. I'm pissed!"

They both said they thought the other had changed in recent years, with Erika chalking it up to a lot of miscommunications. Dorit, however, didn't see it that way at all. "I think there's a lot more manipulation than there is miscommunication," she told Erika, adding, "I think she's more of a master manipulator than I ever realized."

Dorit went on to call Kyle "calculated" later in the hour, after Richards apparently reached out with a message after learning of Kemsley's split from PK.

At the end of the hour, all the cast assembled at Sutton Stracke's home for a "Surrealism Party," hence the wild hats and antlers in the main photo above. With just minutes remaining in the episode, Kyle finally pulled Dorit aside so they could at least start to hash things out.

"I would like to say I'm very sorry what's going on with you and PK. I know we both have a lot of hurt ... we both have our sides," Richards began. "I know what hurt you, it was obviously what I said on Amazon Live."

For Dorit, however, that was just the breaking point.

"It was finally, I had enough," Kemsley said back, on the offensive. "I had enough of feeling like I am tossed around, used whenever you want, thrown away, made to feel like I have to reevaluate whether we were even friends."

Kyle seemed taken aback by Dorit really coming in hot, telling her she was being "aggressive" and saying they weren't going to get anywhere with that kind of conversation. "I'm hoping to get on the other side of this," Richards added, before Dorit told her, "I think it's gonna take a long time, Kyle."

"And we're gonna have to get honest. I'm fed up, Kyle," she continued. "Let's be very honest and let's actually really talk about real stuff. I'm not gonna put up with this s--t anymore Kyle, I'm not!"