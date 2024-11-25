Final Chapter of Orphan Natalia Grace's Docuseries Sees New Adoptive Parents Turn on Her: Trailer

ID

The Ukrainian orphan accused of trying to kill her adoptive parents, who abandoned her, is back with The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter revealing that maybe that not all stories have happy endings.

When viewers first finished their journey with "Orphan" Natalia Grace in 2023, it looked like she'd finally gotten a happy ending after the Ukrainian's adoptive parents had accused her of trying to kill them, pretending to be an adult, and ultimately abandoned her to live on her own.

At least until her new adoptive parents started expressing concerns.

Now, ID is back with The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter, a continuation of the blockbuster docuseries that peels back the curtains on those final moments as her new parents, Antwon and Cynthia Mans, start expressing similar concerns about her.

"Something ain't right with Natalia. This girl is tweaking," Antwon says in the first trailer for the new season. "I feel like she's the enemy in the house. And she said to us we have held her hostage, made us look like we're the enemy."

"She's done other things too, but this is a new low," Antwon added. "Natalia does not have emotions for nothing but herself. We're done. We're done with her."

Once again, the mystery of who the true Natalia Grace takes center stage. Footage shows people expressing concerns about Natalia's safety with the Mans, worried that there is some cult-like activity going on, while Natalia herself remains as enigmatic as ever.

Despite this latest twist in her story, The Final Chapter promises to deliver "conclusion to Natalia’s story as she strives for healing and resolution in her tumultuous journey filled with decades of unexpected twists and turns."

Natalia first made headlines after her adoption in 2010. She has a form of dwarfism called spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, which led her adoptive parents Michael and Kristine Barnett to ultimately accuse her of being an adult posing as a child with dangerous intentions.

They had her age legally changed to 22, though the show used DNA testing and other evidence to determine she was nine at the time of her adoption, and thus 11 when her legal age was changed. A year later, she was left in an apartment to live on her own.

In 2016, the Mans petitioned to become her legal guardian, but there was still the issue of her legal age being that of an adult, even as her biological age appeared to still be a minor. This petition was denied due to her legal status, but she continued to live with the Mans.

She was eventually adopted by the Mans in 2023, but it looks like things remained complicated, to say the least.