Natalia Grace Says Adoptive Family Got Murderous Orphan Accusations from Horror Movie

ID / Everett

The Ukrainian orphan -- who was either six or a woman in her 20s when she was adopted -- calls out similarities between her adoptive parents' claims and the 2009 movie, 'The Orphan.'

If Natalia Grace's story sounds familiar to anyone who saw the 2009 Vera Farmiga movie 'The Orphan,' you're not alone -- because Grace herself believes that's where her adoptive parents got all their allegations about her.

The Ukrainian orphan first made headlines after the family who adopted her changed her birthdate to make her substantially older, before placing her in her own apartment. Parents Michael and Kristine Barnett -- who didn't believe Natalia was actually a child and was instead a woman in her 20s out to kill them and their children -- were later arrested for neglect, but cleared of the charges.

The Barnetts accused Natalia of standing over their bed with a knife, threatening to kill both them and their other kids and being much, much older than the six-year-old they thought they had adopted.

"There's been so much time I've been trying to figure out who I am. I have no idea. Right now, this is like a 1,000 piece puzzle and I think I have maybe only 300 pieces together," Natalia says at the top of ID's new docuseries The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks, of which TooFab has screen five of the six episodes.

"I want you to know how old I am, I want you to know about my past because I wanna know too. It's very fuzzy," she continues.

"There's a lot of things I remember but I can't picture it. I want the puzzle to be complete."

She then accuses them of taking all their inspiration from the twisted Farmiga film, in which Isabelle Fuhrman plays a 33-year-old Estonian woman with a growth disorder pretending to be a little Russian girl, who attempts to kill her adoptive family's kids and mother while seducing the father.

"The things Kristine and Michael said that I've done is a lie. It was all copied off the movie Orphan," says Natalia. "Ukrainian girl, Russian girl, check. Orphan, check. All this crazy stuff, standing at the end of the bed with a knife, check."

"That's why I wanna do this," she said of telling her side of the story on the new series. "That's why I wanna tell people what really happened, because I didn't get that chance. Michael and Kristine are painting me as this homicidal maniac ... she's tried to murder my family ... but you're gonna come into that apartment that you all dropped me off in and pretty much tried to murder me. I just want people to know the truth."

For more about her claims Kristine tried to "overdose" her, click here.