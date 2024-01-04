Natalia Grace Docuseries Ends with One Final Twist -- New Adoptive Family Exclaims 'We're Done with Her!'

ID

Shortly after Natalia Grace was legally adopted by a new family in 2023, her parents called producers of the docuseries -- and went off on her.

The twisted saga of Natalia Grace continues to take even more turns.

The Ukrainian orphan first made headlines after the family who adopted her changed her birthdate to make her substantially older, before placing her in her own apartment. Parents Michael and Kristine Barnett -- who didn't believe Natalia was actually a 6-year-old child and was instead a woman in her 20s out to kill them and their children -- were later arrested for neglect, but cleared of the charges.

In the final episode of ID's The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks docuseries, the orphan got closure with one adoptive father, before drama erupts with another.

In the last hour, Michael tearfully apologized to Natalia for all she's been through -- an apology she accepted, telling him, "I forgive you." Through tears, they prayed together, before Natalia told Michael, "Everybody deserves a second chance. Everybody deserves a time to admit their faults and be forgiven."

While she wished he would have been open to talking more about the re-aging process, she said she felt good, overall, about the confrontation. Barnett also seemed a bit lighter after the meeting.

In the last eight minutes of the series, Natalia was officially adopted by Antwon and Cynthia Mans, a moment which appeared to be a very happy one for the entire family. Both parents broke down in tears as the news was made official, before the three hugged in the court room.

But then came one final twist.

A slate popped up on screen in the final moments of the sixth episode, reading, "Two weeks ago, and six months after Natalia's adoption the producers got a shocking phone call."

In the call, Antwon was heard saying, "Something ain't right with Natalia. This girl is tweakin'. I feel like she's the enemy of the house. And she said to us, we have held her hostage, made us look like we're the enemy."

Added Cynthia: "Natalia is stabbing her family in the back, over a complete lie."

"She's done other things too, but this was a new low," said Antwon. "Natalia does not have emotions for nothing but herself. We're done. We're done with her."

The show ended with another slate reading, "Natalia's story will continue," though ID has not yet revealed their future plans with her regarding future docuseries.