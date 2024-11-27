Kyle Richards Reacts After Mauricio Umansky Purportedly Replaced Photo of Her with Emma Slater

Bravo TV/Getty

The RHOBH star shares whether she spoke to Mauricio about the alleged photo swap with his DWTS partner, and reveals if it's still on his desk, while her costars slam Kyle's estranged husband for being "cold-blooded," "passive-aggressive," and "hurtful."

Kyle Richards is speaking out after her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, allegedly replaced a framed photo of them together with a shot of himself and another woman.

"Mauricio, he replaced the picture of the two of them with a picture of him and the woman from Dancing with the Stars," Sutton said, very likely referring to Emma Slater, whom Mauricio was paired with on Dancing with the Stars amid romantic speculation about the two.

"Where? What are you talking about?" Erika asked, to which Sutton replied, "In the office in their house."

Kyle, along with her costars Erika, Sutton, Gabrielle Beauvais, and Jennifer Tilly, shared their thoughts on Mauricio's alleged photo swap on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show following Tuesday night's episode.

"I don't like it now. I don't like it then. That is not cool," Erika said, to which Kyle admitted, "I didn't love that."

Jennifer, who was sitting with Gabrielle and Sutton, added, "That's shots fired. That was deliberate. That's like a passive-aggressive thing, because he's got to know that she is going to walk into his office at some point and see that and get some sort of message."

"That's cold-blooded," Gabrielle agreed. "That's hurtful."

Sutton said she'd immediately take action. "I'm selling the house. I'm getting an attorney. This is going real fast."

Gabrielle and Jennifer noted that if Mauricio wanted to swap out the photo, he could have replaced it with something else, such as their kids or dog. "Especially since there was some sort of kerfuffle about the dance partner," Jennifer said.

Kyle, meanwhile, said that she understands "part" of the reason behind Mauricio's apparent photo swap.

"That's his desk, and right in front of his face is an 8 x 10 of him kissing my cheek, staring at him all day, so I can understand him not wanting to stare at that -- if it hurt him or was difficult for him -- and putting that away," she told Erika. "But did you need to put [that] photo on the shelf?"

Erika noted that she had a framed photo of herself and her "very handsome" DWTS partner, Gleb Savchenko, but never hung it anywhere in her home. "And if you're looking, Mo, I still don't like you for doing that," she said directly into the camera.

Kyle nervously laughed before saying, "It was a really dumb thing to do."

When a producer off-camera asked Kyle if she ever approached Mauricio about the photo, Kylie shook her head and said, "I still haven't."

"And is it still there?" the producer continued, to which Kyle said, "No."

"I wish you would have told me because I would have said it to his face the other night," Erika said.

Kyle and Mauricio, 54, reportedly separated in July 2023, but didn't confirm their split until the following October. The former couple shares daughters Alexia, 28, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16. Mauricio also helped raise Kyle's daughter Farrah, 36, whom she welcomed during her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

Amid their separation, Mauricio competed on Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars in Fall 2023, during which he was paired with Slater.

On Tuesday's aftershow, Sutton said she believes Kyle was "surprised" Mauricio agreed to do the reality series.

"I was too! Weren't you surprised?" Gabrielle asked, to which Sutton replied, "He liked the fame though."