Brooks Nader's Sister Exposes Model's Apparent Ozempic Use During Viral 'Suspect' TikTok Trend

The model's sisters also call her out for being famous "but not talented" in the video, as the family members really didn't hold back.

Brooks Nader has been called out by her own blood.

The Dancing with the Stars alum took part in the viral "Suspect" TikTok trend with sisters Grace Ann Nader, Mary Holland Nader and Sarah Jane Nader over the holiday weekend -- and they kept it real.

The trend usually shows a "suspect" running away, while someone behind the camera exposes shocking truths about them. For Nader, one of those truths had to do with her recent weight loss.

"Suspect randomly lost 20 pounds," her sibling said while following her in the Nov. 29 TikTok. "Says it's from working out, but she got on Ozempic."

Brooks clearly knew what was coming as soon as her sister mentioned her weight loss, as the model quickly turned around pleading, "Don't! Don't!"

She then put her hand to her mouth in shock at the accusation.

However, it still made it into the final cut of the video which was posted to her own account with close to 200k followers.

Brooks' weight loss wasn't the only thing her sisters poked fun at during the trend.

In the clip, another sister said to Brooks, "Suspect claims to have a completely full roster, but the same guy comes over every night," seemingly referring to Brooks' relationship with her pro dancer partner, Gleb Savchenko.

The pair have seemingly rekindled their showmance since reuniting for the finale, after weeks of attention from the media and fans about the status of their relationship after Gleb broke up with the model over text message.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model also referred to her time on Season 33 of the dance competition show in the TikTok as well, after one sister quipped that she was "famous" however "not talented."