Vicki Gunvalson's Hot Mic Moment After Nick Viall Podcast Exposed: 'Never Heard of Him'

The Real Housewives of Orange County star forgot to hang up the phone after her interview -- and her unfiltered commentary, as well as the cohosts' raw reactions, was priceless.

Vicki Gunvalson just got caught red handed.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star called into the Viall Files podcast -- on which she was a guest -- before she forgot to end the Zoom call after ending her chat with the cohosts.

While she seemingly exited the video, she didn't completely hang-up, and could be heard talking off-camera to someone -- seemingly her boyfriend, Michael Smith, who was on vacation with her in Puerto Vallarta, where she appeared to be enjoying some time in the sun.

"That was a favor to Hurrdat [Media]," Gunvalson tells the man, likely referencing the production company behind her podcast, My Friend, My Soulmate -- before adding, "'Cause he's got 7 million..."

It wasn't not long before The Viall Files crew realized what was happening -- Nick Viall included -- with the group silently cracking up as they listen to Gunvalson's rant.

"So this guy's got his own network. I was a guest on his show," Gunvalson explains. "He has his own network, his own show, his own thing. I never heard of him."

"What's his last name?" asks the man, before Vicki admits she had no idea who Viall was. She did, however, make it sound like she acted like she was aware of him when she agreed to do the show.

The conversation quickly veers away form her Viall Files appearance and to the scenery on their beach vacation, prompting Nick and his crew to cut the call before bursting into laughter.

"I am at a loss for words," Viall's wife, Natalie Joy says after hanging up with Gunvalson.

"They do say OC is a cast of women who don't know to hang up the phone," one of the Viall Files contributors then joked.