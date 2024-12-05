Amber Heard Expecting Second Child

Getty

The actress is already mom to a 3 1/2-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige, who she raises as a single mom.

Amber Heard has another baby on the way!

The actress' rep confirmed she's expecting a second child with PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage."

The rep added, "Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige."

The 38-year-old Aquaman star welcomed her first child, 3 1/2-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige, in April 8, 2021 -- revealing the news in a surprise announcement post months after the girl's birth.

"I'm so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms," she said at the time. "I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."

"A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone's business," she added. "I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this ... She's the beginning of the rest of my life."

Heard was previously married to Johnny Depp, with their marriage ending in a nasty defamation battle.

In June 2022, following six weeks of testimony and wall-to-wall media coverage, a verdict was reached -- and the jury mostly sided with Depp, ruling that Heard had defamed Depp in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. They awarded $10 million dollars to Depp in compensatory damages, plus $5 million in punitive damages.

Heard did score a minor victory herself, with the jury deciding statements made by Depp's lawyer Adam Waldman were defamatory -- and awarded her $2 million in compensatory damages.