Angelina Jolie Barefoot In First Late-Night Appearance 'In a Decade,' Says 'I Get Very Uncomfortable'

NBC

On the late night appearance, Jolie opened up about her six children, made a surprising reveal about son Maddox and addressed some "rumors" about her backup plans.

Angelina Jolie made her first late-night appearance in over 10 years on Thursday night -- and she did it sans shoes!

On Thursday night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress -- who is promoting her upcoming film Maria -- looked stunning as she walked out on stage at the NBC late-night show in a floor-length, black gown, revealing that she wasn't wearing any shoes and appeared barefoot.

After greeting Jolie, 49, Fallon immediately pointed out the Oscar winner's choice of footwear -- or lack thereof.

"I noticed that you’re barefoot. Did you forget your shoes?" he joked, to which Jolie replied with a laugh, "No, I broke my toe yesterday."

"I tried to find a comfortable shoe, but I just decided to not," she added, while Fallon reassured her that all that matters is that she's comfortable.

"We're just happy you're here!" the late-night host told Jolie, who was rocking a dark-colored pedicure.

After Fallon then brought up how she won her first Tony Award earlier this year for her work on The Outsiders musical, Jolie admitted that she gets "nervous" on talk shows, sharing that it was her first appearance on one in a very long time.

"By the way, I get very nervous on talk shows. I get very uncomfortable, and I haven't done one for, like, a decade," she said as the audience applauded, before jokingly noting to Fallon, "And you know this!"

"This is so not my thing," she added.

"My kids, I think some of them [want to work] off-camera, behind the scenes, but they really, really want to be -- especially Shiloh -- they want to be private," Jolie said. "Just private, not photographed, not on the thing. I think, her most of all, would like privacy."

"It just must get so tricky, because everyone's famous," Fallon said, to which Jolie replied, "But it wasn't their choice. So some people are more comfortable with public, some people are more comfortable on talk shows."

"And some people are not," she joked.

Also, during the interview, Jolie addressed some "rumors" about other careers she previously pursued or would have continued if she didn't become a successful actress.

"Is it it true that prior to acting you were studying to become a funeral director?" Fallon asked, to which Jolie admitted with a smile, "Yes."

"That was the one I didn't think [was true]!" Fallon said, before Jolie explained the rather unusual job.

"Doesn't it make sense, though?" she asked with a laugh. "My grandfather died and I remembered thinking, 'This is not how they should be. This should be a celebration of life.' And since I’m not afraid of death and I was comfortable with it, I thought this would be a great career path. I could make this better. I could do a thing here. It's my fallback career."

As for a backup career? A pilot. And Jolie -- who is a licensed pilot -- revealed her eldest child, son Maddox, has trained to become one as well!

"I am a pilot. And my son Maddox is training to be a pilot too. He, actually, he is a pilot now," she told Fallon.