Angelina Jolie's Daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt's Unexpected Job at Reefer Madness Reunion Show

The 16-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was spotted at the special reunion concert for Kristen Bell's 'Reefer Madness: The Musical.'

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt is poised to follow her famous parents' footsteps into the entertainment business, though perhaps not in the way anyone might have expected with this latest gig.

The 16-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was among the famous faces attending the anniversary reunion concert for Reefer Madness: The Musical. But she wasn't just sitting and cheering along. Nor was she on the stage.

Instead, Vivienne was on the clock, wearing a headset as she helped gusts find their seats and worked with other organizers at The Whitley in Hollywood, California. People was the first to report on her gig, while TooFab has confirmed she was working the event.

Vivienne previously attended the May 30 opening of the revival of the classic musical with her mother in the same theater. Directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff -- with Kristen Bell attached as a producer alongside Christian Campbell, Alan Cumming and others -- the show has been extended to run through October 27.

For that special night, cast members from the original musical, which started 25 years ago and helped launch Bell's career, the subsequent movie and the current revival shared the stage together with original songs and stories from their run. Many of the performances were songs cut from the original show, as well as a few favorite numbers.

Bell spoke about the impact of Reefer Madness on her life, crediting it for her career and her life. You can read more from her exclusive chat with TooFab here.

A satire of the 1936 classic (and unintentionally hilarious) cautionary film about the dangers of marijuana usage, Reefer Madness: The Musical originally made its debut in 1998. At the revival's opening night, Bell told People that Jolie and her daughter just "wanted to come out and support, which I thought was a lovely gesture."

Vivienne's passion for live theater has grown in recent years, with People noting that after seeing The Outsiders live at La Jolla Playhouse, she convinced her mother to produce the musical adaptation. Vivienne even got a credit as volunteer assistant on the production, which went on to win Best Musical at the 2024 Tony Awards. Vivienne attended the award show alongside her mom.

Angelina said she gained a new appreciation for the artform by watching it through her daughter's eyes. "I had the privilege of watching everyone work over this last year to make it into what it is, and Vivienne has been there the whole way," she told Deadline of the musical.